IN PICS | Zizi Kodwa's graft case delayed again

10 September 2024 - 13:39 By TimesLIVE
Zizi Kodwa allegedly received more than R1.7m in kickbacks in exchange for government tenders.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The corruption case of former sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa was postponed again on Tuesday.

The case is expected to continue on October 3.

Kodwa appeared with co-accused, former EOH boss Jehan Mackay, in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court.

Former minister Zizi Kodwa and his legal representative Zola Majavu talking after Kodwa appeared in court on Tuesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Former minister Zizi Kodwa and former EOH executive Jehan Mackay chatting outside after appearing in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Former minister Zizi Kodwa and Jehan Mackay.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Jehan Mackay, former EOH executive, and former minister Zizi Kodwa in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Kodwa and Mackay are out on bail of R30,000 each.

The case emanates from the state capture commission, which heard testimony that Kodwa was allegedly paid R1.7m in kickbacks by Mackay.

