LISTEN | ANC to take action against members in cahoots with Zuma’s MK Party

ANC says it plans to act on factors that made it fail in the May elections

10 September 2024 - 16:20
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
ANC members are accused of collaborating with former president Jacob Zuma's MK Party. File photo
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The ANC will decide on members who plotted with MK Party leader Jacob Zuma to defeat the ANC in the May elections.

Listen:

The party plans to review and act on the causes of its dramatic decline and chart a way forward. Secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the main reasons for its decline include poor governance in relation to power cuts, the water crisis and crime. Internal factors included squabbles and factionalism.

“Those are some of the highlights and the Zuma party that has come in full force and won some wards. There are people in the ANC who have left and have gone to the Zuma party and some were working for the Zuma party while they were in the ANC,” he said.

Mbalula said the party leadership will determine action to be taken against those members who worked with Zuma.

Zuma had claimed the MK Party would win a two-thirds majority. After the elections he claimed the vote was rigged, but has failed to produce the evidence he claimed he had. The MK Party won 14.58% of the vote, mostly in KwaZulu-Natal.

The ANC's support dropped by 17%, falling below 50% in KwaZulu-Natal for the first time.

Mbalula said the ANC will return to KZN by the end of the month and change of leadership in the province is an option as a consequence of the polls but not the only solution.

