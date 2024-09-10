Politics

WATCH | ‘We don’t want to prejudice anyone’: Mbalula on calls for justice minister Simelane to step aside

10 September 2024 - 13:17
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party does not want to “prejudice” justice minister Thembi Simelane. File photo.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party does not want to “prejudice” justice minister Thembi Simelane. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The ANC will need time to mull over justice minister Thembi Simelane’s loan from Gundo Wealth Solutions, which is implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal, before entertaining calls for her to step aside, says secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

Opposition parties and government of national unity (GNU) partners have made calls for Simelane to be removed from office pending investigations. The calls stem from the ongoing investigation into the VBS scandal.

Simelane, while serving as the mayor of Polokwane in 2016, took a R600,000 loan from a company implicated in the looting of VBS.

Addressing the media on Monday in Ekurhuleni, Mbalula said the party did not want to “prejudice” Simelane. He said Simelane would present herself to the ANC’s integrity commission to provide her side of the story.

“From the point of the ANC, we’ve received the report from the minister. The minister will be subjected to the ANC integrity commission. She will present herself to the commission. On receiving a full account of what happened, the integrity commission will recommend to the national executive committee what must happen to the comrade,” said Mbalula.

“We have checks and balances in the party and the integrity commission to deal with the matter of Simelane regarding VBS, based on a full account. On the basis of that, we will evaluate what steps need to be taken. We don't want to prejudice any individual in this regard. We'll follow the processes of the organisation we've set in motion.”

He confirmed President Cyril Ramaphosa received the report from Simelane regarding the VBS matter, and would decide whether the minister was fit to hold office.

“How she’s affected by the debacle in relation to her responsibilities as a minister, playing an executive role in terms of the cabinet, it is the prerogative of the president to deal with whether the minister is fit,” said Mbalula.

“What an individual does in the public domain to clear herself in terms of engagement is her own call, and she’s doing it on her own behalf. It’s not the ANC mandate.”

Simelane last week appeared before the portfolio committee on justice in parliament, where she said the loan — which she repaid in full, came from Gundo, and that she was not aware of their involvement with VBS when she took the loan.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | 'It's difficult for a person who looks like me to get a loan': Simelane on why she took loan from VBS adviser

'I should have looked into them and their registration'
Politics
1 day ago

Simelane 'loan' debacle piles pressure on Ramaphosa

Justice minister's explanation 'not convincing', say NGOs
News
3 days ago

Failure to take action against Simelane jeopardises ANC’s standing in GNU

What does it say about the quality of President Ramaphosa's appointments generally if so little thought appears to have gone into this one?
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

'I would not interfere with NPA's work in VBS Mutual Bank probe,' Simelane tells parliament

Simelane appeared before the parliamentary portfolio committee of on justice and constitutional development on Friday to explain how nearly R600,000 ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'It's difficult for a person who looks like me to get a loan': Simelane ... Politics
  2. WATCH | 'A big shocker, unexpected': Ramaphosa on ANC losing majority vote ... Politics
  3. LISTEN | ANC to take action against members in cahoots with Zuma’s MK Party Politics
  4. Kgosi Letlape tells MPs to use public clinics, hospitals to improve services Politics
  5. Gwede Mantashe shuts down Russia talk around TotalEnergies withdrawal Politics

Latest Videos

[WATCH LIVE] Doorstop media briefing outlining the outcomes of the #ANCNWC ...
The Real Voice of Darth Vader...hilarious!