The elimination of late payments, extortion, protection fees and construction site takeovers is crucial for the growth of the construction industry in South Africa.
That is the view of deputy public works and infrastructure minister Sihle Zikalala, who recently warned criminals must not be allowed to disrupt the sector.
Extortion and the disruption it causes to business, service delivery and even street hawkers has been in the spotlight, with efforts by national, provincial and local government to fight it.
Zikalala, speaking at the annual Master Builders South Africa conference on Friday in Gqeberha, applauded police for acting against extortionists.
“While supporting economic transformation, fighting the exploitation that characterises subcontracting and eliminating late payments, we must equally be steadfast that we cannot allow an important sector such as construction to be captured by criminals who do not hesitate to take lives to get what they want,” he said.
Don't allow criminals to capture our construction industry: Sihle Zikalala
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Construction 'extortionists' demanded money daily so work could continue
Zikalala said his department would “continue working with stakeholders to support community facilitation and to prevent disruptions at sites”.
He called on role players to protect whistle-blowers and rally behind law enforcement officials.
He also expressed hope that the industry would transform and uplift businesses owned by women, youth and people with disabilities. This followed the signing of the Public Procurement Act (PPA) by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
“National Treasury is engaging relevant stakeholders to initiate the process of developing the regulations that will enable the government to initiate implementation of the PPA.”
