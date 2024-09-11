Politics

Don't allow criminals to capture our construction industry: Sihle Zikalala

11 September 2024 - 12:57 By Nhlanhla Mabunda
Deputy public works and infrastructure minister Sihle Zikalala has called for the protection of whistle blowers in the fight against the construction mafia. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The elimination of late payments, extortion, protection fees and construction site takeovers is crucial for the growth of the construction industry in South Africa. 

That is the view of deputy public works and infrastructure minister Sihle Zikalala, who recently warned criminals must not be allowed to disrupt the sector.

Extortion and the disruption it causes to business, service delivery and even street hawkers has been in the spotlight, with efforts by national, provincial and local government to fight it.

Zikalala, speaking at the annual Master Builders South Africa conference on Friday in Gqeberha, applauded police for acting against extortionists.

“While supporting economic transformation, fighting the exploitation that characterises subcontracting and eliminating late payments, we must equally be steadfast that we cannot allow an important sector such as construction to be captured by criminals who do not hesitate to take lives to get what they want,” he said.



