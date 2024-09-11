Politics

If criminally convicted can lead GNU, I should also get a chance: Cabanac

Controversial podcaster says he pushed boundaries to gain attention on social media but the government of national unity has changed his approach

11 September 2024 - 12:18
Roman Cabanac
Image: Roman Cabanac

Minister of agriculture John Steenhuisen's chief of staff and controversial podcaster Roman Cabanac is asking South Africans for a chance. 

In a statement posted on his X account, Cabanac — who is known for his many inflammatory remarks — conceded that some of his previous public utterances rightfully evoked outrage.

However, he believes that if the criminally condemned can lead in the government of national unity, he too can be afforded an opportunity to serve and be judged on his record in public service. 

“I ask those South Africans who are against me to consider their judgment of me or to at least afford me the chance to do the job and evaluate me after after it is done, just as they have with others who have faced public scrutiny over even criminal convictions but are working towards the greater good for the sake of the government of national unity,” he said. 

Cabanac described his past online statements as “simplistic and controversial”, leading to “strong reactions”.

The statements in question include seeking to minimise the tragic events of the Sharpeville Massacre, declaring that life was better during apartheid and that water is not a human right. 

Cabanac has also made disparaging comments of “poor Xhosas” moving to the Western Cape. Some of his views have been condemned as homophobic. 

In his statement, Cabanac said his public commentary was borne out of his “brand” as a government critic. 

“I pushed boundaries to gain attention on social media and sometimes made divisive, idle and poorly considered statements in the heat of online journalism. While some of my criticisms were well founded, I also admit that others were insensitive and provocative, driven by the desire to invite debate,” he said. 

But the formation of a GNU has changed his approach. Cabanac said he has now realised his approach was not constructive. 

“Judging books by covers is how many online conversions go and I realised that it is better to help read or write the book than to critique its title. The political landscape shifted, and I acknowledged that it was my first real opportunity to contribute to government affairs in South Africa. When the chance came, I took it, driven by a genuine desire to help build a better future for all South Africans.”

