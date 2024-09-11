The red berets, Dalindyebo’s party, said they are ready to defend the king in a legal battle against the premier.
“During a community meeting held in Mthatha on August 20, King Dalindyebo spoke out strongly against the extortionists and condemned politicians who were [allegedly] working with the criminals. The EFF views [the case] as a waste of state resources wherein the premier wants to abuse his powers to settle political scores,” said EFF provincial commissioner Zilindile Vena.
“Mabuyane must bury his head in shame for failing to grasp the message the king was sending, but instead chose to personalise the matter and use it as a weapon against king Buyelekhaya.
“The EFF stands firmly behind King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.”
Vena said the case was a “distraction” from core problems facing the province.
“Crime is at its highest level in the province. All resources should be deployed towards fighting crime in all areas and ridding our communities of illegal activities. Instead the premier wants to use his political powers on opening frivolous cases against a traditional leader who has been in the forefront of engaging communities and demanding immediate action be taken against anyone involved in extortion rings,” he said.
In an interview with Newzroom Afrika Mabuyane described Dalindyebo’s public remarks about him as “reckless”.
He said: “We are opening a case against him and against anyone who says such things without facts. We are the face of government and we are dealing with crime. He says things loosely and recklessly. I want police to investigate. We said we want to expose every person who might happen to be in the extortion network itself, whether it is a politician or a traditional leader.”
TimesLIVE
Premier vs king: EFF lines up guard for Dalindyebo as Mabuyane opens criminal case against royal
This is the second case opened against the king
Image: Alan Eason/EFF/X
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has initiated a criminal case against AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo after he claimed the head of the provincial government was a “beneficiary to the extortion syndicate”, and the EFF says it is ready to defend the royal house leader.
Mabuyane on Tuesday opened a case of crimen injuria against the king. Dalindyebo told residents during a meeting about a protection fee syndicate at a Mandela Park school in Mthatha last month that Mabuyane was a “beneficiary” to the syndicate.
“Oscar Mabuyane, I can prove it in any court, is a beneficiary to [Sakhumzi Dalinzolo] Mareke’s stupid actions [alleged extortion]. He must prove me wrong if he believes I am wrongfully accusing him,” he told the crowd.
Mareke, accused of extortion, was killed during a shoot-out with police last week.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa told TimesLIVE Mabuyane’s case was the second opened against the king.
“The MEC for transport and community safety in the Eastern Cape [Xolile Nqatha] opened a case of crimen injuria at Cambridge police station [East London] on Monday. In both cases, there are no arrests at this stage, and the investigation is under way,” Mawisa said.
The red berets, Dalindyebo’s party, said they are ready to defend the king in a legal battle against the premier.
“During a community meeting held in Mthatha on August 20, King Dalindyebo spoke out strongly against the extortionists and condemned politicians who were [allegedly] working with the criminals. The EFF views [the case] as a waste of state resources wherein the premier wants to abuse his powers to settle political scores,” said EFF provincial commissioner Zilindile Vena.
“Mabuyane must bury his head in shame for failing to grasp the message the king was sending, but instead chose to personalise the matter and use it as a weapon against king Buyelekhaya.
“The EFF stands firmly behind King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.”
Vena said the case was a “distraction” from core problems facing the province.
“Crime is at its highest level in the province. All resources should be deployed towards fighting crime in all areas and ridding our communities of illegal activities. Instead the premier wants to use his political powers on opening frivolous cases against a traditional leader who has been in the forefront of engaging communities and demanding immediate action be taken against anyone involved in extortion rings,” he said.
In an interview with Newzroom Afrika Mabuyane described Dalindyebo’s public remarks about him as “reckless”.
He said: “We are opening a case against him and against anyone who says such things without facts. We are the face of government and we are dealing with crime. He says things loosely and recklessly. I want police to investigate. We said we want to expose every person who might happen to be in the extortion network itself, whether it is a politician or a traditional leader.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
'Mareke was not a traditional leader': King Dalindyebo on 'extortionist' killed in shoot-out with police
Eastern Cape businesses forced to pay monthly ‘protection fees’ to violent gangs
‘It was a fishing expedition,’ says Mabuyane after NPA declines to prosecute EC premier
Deploying soldiers not the solution to 'protection fee' syndicate in Mthatha, says Holomisa
Extortion rife in province without a crime intelligence head for nearly a year
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos