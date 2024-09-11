A prayer vigil was held in Johannesburg on Wednesday night after Pravin Gordhan’s hospitalisation. Image: Siphiwe Sibeko
Prayer vigil is being held in Johannesburg on Wednesday night following Pravin Gordhan's hospitalisation. For more news, visit ...
Former public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has been admitted to hospital, his family said in a statement on Tuesday. A candlelit vigil was held for him on Wednesday evening at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg.
WATCH | Candlelight vigil for Pravin Gordhan after his hospitalisation
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko
Prayer vigil is being held in Johannesburg on Wednesday night following Pravin Gordhan's hospitalisation. For more news, visit ...
Former public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has been admitted to hospital, his family said in a statement on Tuesday. A candlelit vigil was held for him on Wednesday evening at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Former public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan admitted to hospital
ANC undecided on government’s SOE plan, says Mbalula
Ramaphosa moves SOEs to line ministries, implementing ANC resolution
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos