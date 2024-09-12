ANC applauds arrest of former Cape Town MMC Malusi Booi in R850m tender fraud case

The ANC has applauded former Cape Town MMC Malusi Booi’s arrest for alleged R850m tender fraud.
The 47-year-old former DA councillor and MMC for human settlements appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Wednesday on a slew of charges emanating from the 11 housing tenders.
Booi appeared alongside eight other suspects, including his wife Nomvuyo Mnyaka, 41, and Siphokazi September. September is the city’s former director of public housing. They will be back in court on Friday to hear the outcome of their bail applications. The state also intends to join feared alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield and his wife, Nicole Johnson, in the tender case.
The prosecution told the court during the bail application that the accused were part of Stanfield and Johnson's alleged criminal “enterprise” that operated in the city from January 2019 to March 2023. Booi was arrested in the Eastern Cape on Monday, while other suspects were arrested in Johannesburg and Cape Town. They face 15 charges including contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, corruption, intimidation, fraud, money laundering and racketeering linked to 11 tenders worth about R850m awarded to three companies linked to Stanfield and Johnson.
The ANC in the Dullah Omar Region welcomed Booi’s arrest.
“This decisive action by law enforcement reflects their commitment to combating corruption and their determination to uphold the rule of law in the City of Cape Town,” the party said in a statement.
“The allegations against Booi, which involve connections to organised crime and corrupt dealings related to construction tenders, underscore the urgent need for accountability within the City of Cape Town.
“The ANC firmly believes that no individual, regardless of their position, is above the law. This arrest sends a clear message that corruption will not be tolerated. We also urge law enforcement agencies to maintain a strong presence near the Cape Town Civic Centre, as Booi's actions are not an isolated incident.”
The ANC commended the detectives who worked the case “for their diligence and commitment to uncovering the truth”.
“It is essential that we continue to support measures that ensure transparency and accountability across all sectors of government, particularly in areas that significantly affect the lives of our citizens,” the statement reads.
Stanfield and Johnson are in custody. They were initially arrested in a case related to car theft in 2023.
TimesLIVE
ANC applauds arrest of former Cape Town MMC Malusi Booi in R850m tender fraud case
Image: Philani Nombembe
The ANC has applauded former Cape Town MMC Malusi Booi’s arrest for alleged R850m tender fraud.
The 47-year-old former DA councillor and MMC for human settlements appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Wednesday on a slew of charges emanating from the 11 housing tenders.
Booi appeared alongside eight other suspects, including his wife Nomvuyo Mnyaka, 41, and Siphokazi September. September is the city’s former director of public housing. They will be back in court on Friday to hear the outcome of their bail applications. The state also intends to join feared alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield and his wife, Nicole Johnson, in the tender case.
The prosecution told the court during the bail application that the accused were part of Stanfield and Johnson's alleged criminal “enterprise” that operated in the city from January 2019 to March 2023. Booi was arrested in the Eastern Cape on Monday, while other suspects were arrested in Johannesburg and Cape Town. They face 15 charges including contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, corruption, intimidation, fraud, money laundering and racketeering linked to 11 tenders worth about R850m awarded to three companies linked to Stanfield and Johnson.
The ANC in the Dullah Omar Region welcomed Booi’s arrest.
“This decisive action by law enforcement reflects their commitment to combating corruption and their determination to uphold the rule of law in the City of Cape Town,” the party said in a statement.
“The allegations against Booi, which involve connections to organised crime and corrupt dealings related to construction tenders, underscore the urgent need for accountability within the City of Cape Town.
“The ANC firmly believes that no individual, regardless of their position, is above the law. This arrest sends a clear message that corruption will not be tolerated. We also urge law enforcement agencies to maintain a strong presence near the Cape Town Civic Centre, as Booi's actions are not an isolated incident.”
The ANC commended the detectives who worked the case “for their diligence and commitment to uncovering the truth”.
“It is essential that we continue to support measures that ensure transparency and accountability across all sectors of government, particularly in areas that significantly affect the lives of our citizens,” the statement reads.
Stanfield and Johnson are in custody. They were initially arrested in a case related to car theft in 2023.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Former DA MMC Malusi Booi to appear in the dock with alleged 28s gang boss
‘There’s no docket’: Malusi Booi on Helen Zille’s claim he was arrested because ‘he had lots of money’
'I have decided to redirect my energy to other opportunities': CT councillor Malusi Booi on his resignation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos