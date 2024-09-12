The reed dance, which will be held in northern KZN from Friday to Sunday, is a significant rite of passage for Zulu maidens who present their reeds to the king, usually in September.
Khawula said the province recognised King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, in keeping with the constitution and Zulu traditional practices.
“The poster was not produced by the royal house. We wish to state firmly that both provincial government and the department that I lead support imikhosi kaZulu, led singularly by His Majesty King Misuzulu KaZwelithini. Any other illegitimate gathering camouflaging as imikhosi kaZulu is fake.
“This poster is nothing but a tool used by faceless individuals aimed at creating confusion, uncertainty and unwarranted controversy ahead of the sacred event dedicated to honouring maidens for electing to lead a pure life of sexual abstinence,” he said.
The Zulu royal house has been marked by controversy as Prince Simakade and other detractors launched several legal bids to dethrone King Misuzulu.
Reed dance poster with Prince Simakade's face is fake, says KZN MEC
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for sport, arts and culture Mntomuhle Khawula has slammed a “fake" social media poster bearing the image of a royal family member as the head of the Zulu nation to create controversy ahead of the event at the weekend.
“We wish to state categorically the social media post depicting the face of Prince Simakade as the king, inviting and summoning the Zulu nation to Enyokeni palace for Umkhosi Womhlanga, is fake,” said Khawula.
Image: Supplied
