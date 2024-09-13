Politics

DA terminates suspended MP Renaldo Gouws' party membership over 'racist rants'

13 September 2024 - 16:29
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
DA MP Renaldo Gouws, whose old racist clips resurfaced recently, had his party membership terminated and is no longer an MP.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

The DA’s federal executive has unanimously resolved to terminate suspended MP Renaldo Gouws’ party membership.

The party suspended Gouws in June over his “racist rants” which surfaced on social media days after his swearing in. The party said it established the video, in which Gouws uses “execrable language”, was genuine and not fake as initially suspected. 

“Mr Gouws has been formally informed of this decision. He therefore forfeits his DA seat in parliament,” DA spokesperson Willie Aucamp said in a statement on Friday. 

He said the decision followed a thorough investigation conducted by the DA's federal legal commission (FLC) into the allegations against Gouws.

“The FLC found Mr Gouws guilty of contravening several sections of the DA's constitution.” 

 Aucamp said the DA remained committed to upholding its values of accountability, nonracialism and respect for all South Africans. 

TimesLIVE 

