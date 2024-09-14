Mashatile 'fine' after collapsing due to heatwave

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is “fine” after a health scare on Saturday after he collapsed while delivering his address at the N’wamitwa Day celebrations in Tzaneen.
Those in Mashatile’s circle said the collapse was caused by dehydration due to the heatwave in the area.
They told TimesLIVE that the deputy president was not rushed to hospital as reported and that he was “fine”.
Mashatile is in Tzaneen with his wife Humile attending the cultural celebrations.
His team said the deputy president was out of danger.
Mashatile had told those in attendance that he was pleased with the progress on the Giyani Water Project.
“This project, which aims to ensure the timely delivery of reliable water services to underserved areas within the 55 villages located in the Greater Giyani Local Municipality, is well on its way to making a positive impact. We are filled with hope and optimism for the future of this important initiative,” he said.
Limpopo premier Phopi Ramathuba and Mashatile's spokesperson Keith Khoza were expected to update the media on the matter.
Ramathuba told SABC on Saturday the deputy president was fine.
“We've had to move him to an area where the medics can be given an opportunity to take care of him, which we have done. As to where it is I don't think it is necessary for you and I to know,” she said.
“What is important for you to know is that the deputy president of the Republic of South Africa is in good spirits. He is fine.”
TimesLIVE
