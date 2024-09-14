President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that struggle stalwart and former minister Pravin Gordhan will be honoured with a special official funeral category 2.
The late former minister will be laid to rest in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday.
Gordhan died on Friday at the age of 75.
He served as minister of finance from 2009 until 2014 and again from 2015 until 2017.
He also served as minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs from 2014 until 2015, and as minister of public enterprises from February 2018 until March this year when he announced his retirement.
Gordhan was appointed as commissioner of the South African Revenue Service in 1999 after he served as the deputy commissioner in 1998.
His contribution to the public sector arose from his involvement in the anti-apartheid struggle, including his role in student and civic movements in the 1970s and 80s, as an executive member of the Natal Indian Congress and military operative in the armed wing of the ANC.
Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president has directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast from Saturday until the evening of the funeral.
“Mr Gordhan will be honoured with a special official funeral which will encompass ceremonial elements performed by the South African Police Service. Details of this occasion will be made known in the coming days,” he said.
Ramaphosa offered his deep condolences to Gordhan’s spouse, Vanitha Raju, daughters Anisha and Priyesha, and the former minister’s older brother, Manecklal Gordhan, and sister Shanta Harilal.
TimesLIVE
Ramaphosa declares special official funeral to honour former minister Gordhan
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
