'Paul Mashatile is in good health': Presidency

15 September 2024 - 15:15
Deputy President Paul Mashatile
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is in good health, his office said in an update on Sunday.

Mashatile collapsed while delivering an address on Saturday at the N’wamitwa Day celebrations in Tzaneen in Limpopo.

Confirming his good health, the Presidency said this is consistent with the doctor’s report on Saturday.

“He is in high spirits and resting at home after his travel back to his home yesterday [Saturday],” it said.

“We thank the team that supports the deputy president, the presidential protection service and the presidential medical unit for their speedy response attending to the deputy president and ensuring he is in good health,” said the Presidency.

Mashatile thanked South Africans for their support and prayers.

TimesLIVE reported those in Mashatile’s circle suspected the collapse was caused by dehydration due to a heatwave in the area.

