Politics

Mashatile suspected food poisoning a day before collapsing

16 September 2024 - 11:23
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivers the keynote address at the inaugural Ronnie Mamoepa Lecture at TUT.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivers the keynote address at the inaugural Ronnie Mamoepa Lecture at TUT.
Image: Tshwane University of Technology/ Facebook

Deputy President Paul Mashatile suspected food poisoning the day before collapsing while delivering an address on Saturday at the N'wamitwa Day celebrations in Tzaneen, Limpopo.

Mashatile, during a keynote address at the Ronnie Mamoepa Foundation's inaugural memorial lecture on Friday, said he felt unwell after returning from Cape Town, attributing it to possible food poisoning.

“Something strange happened on Thursday when I was in Cape Town. We had a cabinet subcommittee meeting on Wednesday. When I got home on Thursday morning, I was sick. I felt like I had food poisoning or something. I came back home, and even on the plane I didn't eat,” Mashatile said.

Despite his health concerns, Mashatile insisted on delivering his keynote address on Friday, saying he woke up feeling better.

“My office was very worried whether I would be able to come,” he said, adding that his chief of staff Mduduzi Mbada was making alternative arrangement for him to appear at the event via a virtual platform.

'Paul Mashatile is in good health': Presidency

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is in good health, his office said in an update on Sunday.
Politics
1 day ago

“I called him this morning [Friday] and told him I felt better and that I would go. God is good all the time. I thought a virtual platform would not cut it for Ronnie's inaugural lecture. I thought to myself, I'm sure I can survive for two hours to be with everyone.”

Mashatile collapsed the day after he made this comment. 

TimesLIVE reported that those in Mashatile's circle suspected the collapse was caused by dehydration due to the heatwave in the area. His office confirmed his good health.

“He is in high spirits and resting at home after his travel back to his home yesterday [Saturday],” said the Presidency.

“We thank the team that supports the deputy president, the presidential protection service and the presidential medical unit for their speedy response attending to the deputy president and ensuring he is in good health.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | Mashatile pushes for law to be amended to allow cops to shoot freely in violent situations

"Nothing to analyse, criminals are killing police and police must use their guns in violent situations," says Mashatile.
News
1 week ago

GNU will ride out the storm, says Ramaphosa

Amid Bela Bill drama, president insists 'ordinary members' support the new government
News
1 day ago

Door remains open for EFF and others to join GNU — Ramaphosa

The exclusion of the EFF has been the cause of intense debate in the ANC.
Politics
9 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mashatile suspected food poisoning a day before collapsing Politics
  2. Mashatile 'fine' after collapsing due to heatwave Politics
  3. Door remains open for EFF and others to join GNU — Ramaphosa Politics
  4. Kgosi Letlape tells MPs to use public clinics, hospitals to improve services Politics
  5. Renaldo Gouws launches crowdfund campaign amid racism controversy Politics

Latest Videos

LMFAO - Party Rock Anthem ft. Lauren Bennett, GoonRock
2024 Festival of Motoring