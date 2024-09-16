Politics

POLL | What do you think of DA not ditching the GNU after Bela Bill signed into law?

16 September 2024 - 15:20 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
DA leader John Steenhuisen says his party will not walk away from the GNU despite policy disagreements.
DA leader John Steenhuisen says his party will not walk away from the GNU despite policy disagreements.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

While the DA pushed back against President Cyril Ramaphosa’s signing of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill, with its leader John Steenhuisen saying it would endanger the government of national unity (GNU), the blue party is holding onto governance.

“If the president continues to ride roughshod over these objections, he is endangering the future of the government of national unity and destroying the good faith on which it was based,” Steenhuisen said before Ramaphosa signed the bill. 

After the signing of the bill on Friday, the DA said it was staying put in the GNU, opting to fight the implementation of the law in court.

Speaking at the Cape Town Press Club last week, Steenhuisen said the party would not walk away from the GNU unless the government was “crashing the economy or trashing the constitution”. 

He believed walking away would “hand the country over to the breakers” — the EFF and MK Party, which he labelled as anti the constitution. 

“Our first instinct inside the GNU will always be to find common ground in the interest of South Africa. We have already proved this. We are working hand-in-hand with the ANC on every initiative that will take South Africa forward, and there is a long list of overlapping policies we have agreed on,” said Steenhuisen. 

Ramaphosa, before Steenhuisen publicly showed confidence in the GNU again, had been adamant the governing bloc would remain intact despite disagreements.

MORE:

DA vows to 'fight with everything we've got' in court against implementation of Bela Bill

The DA is sticking to its guns in fighting against the signing of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill, with its leader John Steenhuisen ...
Politics
3 days ago

Steenhuisen: Conflict over policy not existential threat to the GNU

Steenhuisen called on critics not to “catastrophise” conflicts among GNU parties.
Politics
3 days ago

If you sign the Bela Bill you threaten the GNU, Steenhuisen tells Ramaphosa

Signing the bill would violate the letter and spirit of the GNU’s statement of intent which forms the basis of the co-governance agreement, says DA ...
Politics
5 days ago

DA FedEx pressured Steenhuisen to fire Cabanac, insiders say

Steenhuisen said he made a mistake and found that Cabanac's appointment was distracting from government work
Politics
4 days ago

Wrong to threaten GNU stability every time there is a dispute: Presidency

Speaking during a media briefing on Wednesday, presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said it was disturbing that whenever there was a dispute, ...
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mashatile suspected food poisoning a day before collapsing Politics
  2. Mashatile 'fine' after collapsing due to heatwave Politics
  3. Door remains open for EFF and others to join GNU — Ramaphosa Politics
  4. Kgosi Letlape tells MPs to use public clinics, hospitals to improve services Politics
  5. Renaldo Gouws launches crowdfund campaign amid racism controversy Politics

Latest Videos

LMFAO - Party Rock Anthem ft. Lauren Bennett, GoonRock
2024 Festival of Motoring