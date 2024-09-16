Politics

Renaldo Gouws launches crowdfund campaign amid racism controversy

16 September 2024 - 12:35
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
The sharing of only a few seconds of old 'racist' footage this year was intended to besmirch the work former DA MP Renaldo Gouws has done in the past decade and intends to do in future, he says. File photo.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Renaldo Gouws, recently expelled from the DA, intends to initiate a legal battle to fight the “misinformation” over his controversial 2010 video which led to him losing his job. 

A crowdfunding effort to raise funds for this, which began 15 days ago, has so far raised R49,935, achieving 47% of its R105,982 goal with contributions from 58 supporters.

The DA’s federal executive last week unanimously decided to expel Gouws from the party, after an investigation by its federal legal commission. The DA had suspended Gouws in June after an old video of him saying “kill the f**ing k**irs, kill all the f**ing n*ggers” in a rant against reverse racism that resurfaced online.

According to DA spokesperson Willie Aucamp, the investigation confirmed the video’s authenticity and deemed it in violation of the party's constitution, leading to Gouws’s expulsion and forfeiture of his parliamentary seat.

In response, Gouws posted on X: “I will be exploring all legal and ethical options available to me to challenge this decision and clear my name.”

He believes there are double standards regarding racial issues in South Africa.



