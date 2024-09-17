Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke is on Tuesday appearing before parliament's standing committee on public accounts to speak about the performance of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa and SAA.
The two state-owned entities continue to experience a number of leadership and financial challenges which have forced the government to seek interventions to help find practical solutions.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | AG Tsakani Maluleke briefs Scopa on Prasa, SAA
Courtesy of SABC
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke is on Tuesday appearing before parliament's standing committee on public accounts to speak about the performance of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa and SAA.
The two state-owned entities continue to experience a number of leadership and financial challenges which have forced the government to seek interventions to help find practical solutions.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
PALI LEHOHLA | We are in a 'Madibuseng phenomenon' and the rise of the idiot is nigh
SAA could leverage assets including real estate to get funding
‘The situation is dire’: shack dwellers await relocation as SA’s vandalised rail corridors reopen
Auditor-general finds municipalities struggle to improve audit outcomes
WATCH | Auditor-general briefs Cogta committee on municipal audit outcomes
Joburg approves recovery and write-off of R75.2bn in wasteful, fruitless, unauthorised expenditure
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos