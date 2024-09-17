Politics

WATCH | AG Tsakani Maluleke briefs Scopa on Prasa, SAA

17 September 2024 - 10:05 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke is on Tuesday appearing before parliament's standing committee on public accounts to speak about the performance of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa and SAA.

The two state-owned entities continue to experience a number of leadership and financial challenges which have forced the government to seek interventions to help find practical solutions. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

PALI LEHOHLA | We are in a 'Madibuseng phenomenon' and the rise of the idiot is nigh

Myopia in policy design has become entrenched in our policy space
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

SAA could leverage assets including real estate to get funding

The airline is investigating financing options to fund further expansion and ‘the elevation of our customer service’, the CEO says
Business
5 days ago

‘The situation is dire’: shack dwellers await relocation as SA’s vandalised rail corridors reopen

Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda says the rail agency has recovered 12 of 14 lines in the Western Cape
News
1 week ago

Auditor-general finds municipalities struggle to improve audit outcomes

Though millions of rand were still being spent on consultants, municipalities were still struggling to fulfil all the requirements of a sound ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Auditor-general briefs Cogta committee on municipal audit outcomes

The office of the auditor-general is briefing parliament's co-operative governance and traditional affairs portfolio committee on the 2022-2023 local ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

Joburg approves recovery and write-off of R75.2bn in wasteful, fruitless, unauthorised expenditure

Committee vows to ensure executive takes prompt steps to recover fruitless expenditure from responsible parties
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Common ground can be found,' says Gwarube amid criticism for snubbing signing ... Politics
  2. Mashatile suspected food poisoning a day before collapsing Politics
  3. WATCH | 'I once borrowed money from him': Zuma pays respects to Gordhan despite ... Politics
  4. DA fights back after ActionSA serves divorce papers in Tshwane Politics
  5. Kgosi Letlape tells MPs to use public clinics, hospitals to improve services Politics

Latest Videos

Pravin Gordhan's memorial service
Bree Street repairs will be completed by 2025 - Morero