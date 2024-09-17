Politics

WATCH | Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber briefs parliament on immigration

17 September 2024 - 10:23 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber is on Tuesday appearing before parliament to discuss the  white paper on citizenship, immigration and refugee protection.

He will also outline plans regarding the Vulindlela recommendations on aspects related to the department of home affairs.

TimesLIVE

