Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber is on Tuesday appearing before parliament to discuss the white paper on citizenship, immigration and refugee protection.
He will also outline plans regarding the Vulindlela recommendations on aspects related to the department of home affairs.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber briefs parliament on immigration
Courtesy of SABC
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber is on Tuesday appearing before parliament to discuss the white paper on citizenship, immigration and refugee protection.
He will also outline plans regarding the Vulindlela recommendations on aspects related to the department of home affairs.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Home affairs' digital transformation streamlines visa process, cuts backlogs
95 Libyans arrested at ‘military’ training camp to be deported on Sunday
Home affairs working to deport 95 Libyans arrested at ‘military’ training camp
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos