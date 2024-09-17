Politics

WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for Pravin Gordhan

17 September 2024 - 16:20 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The memorial service for struggle stalwart and former minister Pravin Gordhan is taking place on Tuesday at his home in Pretoria.

Family, friends, former colleagues and comrades are expected to arrive at his home for a private viewing of his body.

Ramaphosa announced last week that Gordhan would be honoured with a special official funeral category 2.

The late former minister will be laid to rest in Durban on Thursday. 

Gordhan died last Friday at the age of 75. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | 'I once borrowed money from him': Zuma pays respects to Gordhan despite strained relationship

Despite a strained relationship with the late former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, former president Jacob Zuma has shared fond memories of the ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Charming, at times brutal, Gordhan was a complex man

Why persist with the Ramaphosa 2017 campaign when it's obvious he will lose, I asked Pravin Gordhan around June that year. The Ramaphosa campaign was ...
Business Times
2 days ago

Ramaphosa declares special official funeral to honour former minister Gordhan

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that struggle stalwart and former minister Pravin Gordhan will be honoured with a special official funeral ...
Politics
3 days ago

Tributes pour in for Pravin Gordhan for his fearlessness when fighting corruption and state capture

Tributes are pouring in after the passing of former minister Pravin Gordhan as he is remembered for his integrity, leadership and fearlessness in ...
Politics
4 days ago

‘We have lost an outstanding leader’ — Ramaphosa saddened by Gordhan’s passing

President Cyril Ramaphosa is deeply saddened by the passing of activist and former minister Pravin Gordhan, 75, who he described as an outstanding ...
Politics
4 days ago

Pravin Gordhan dies of cancer

Veteran cabinet minister Pravin Gordhan has died in hospital after "a short, courageous battle with cancer". He was 75.
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Common ground can be found,' says Gwarube amid criticism for snubbing signing ... Politics
  2. Mashatile suspected food poisoning a day before collapsing Politics
  3. WATCH | 'I once borrowed money from him': Zuma pays respects to Gordhan despite ... Politics
  4. DA fights back after ActionSA serves divorce papers in Tshwane Politics
  5. Kgosi Letlape tells MPs to use public clinics, hospitals to improve services Politics

Latest Videos

Pravin Gordhan's memorial service
Bree Street repairs will be completed by 2025 - Morero