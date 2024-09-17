The memorial service for struggle stalwart and former minister Pravin Gordhan is taking place on Tuesday at his home in Pretoria.
Family, friends, former colleagues and comrades are expected to arrive at his home for a private viewing of his body.
Ramaphosa announced last week that Gordhan would be honoured with a special official funeral category 2.
The late former minister will be laid to rest in Durban on Thursday.
Gordhan died last Friday at the age of 75.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for Pravin Gordhan
Courtesy of SABC
The memorial service for struggle stalwart and former minister Pravin Gordhan is taking place on Tuesday at his home in Pretoria.
Family, friends, former colleagues and comrades are expected to arrive at his home for a private viewing of his body.
Ramaphosa announced last week that Gordhan would be honoured with a special official funeral category 2.
The late former minister will be laid to rest in Durban on Thursday.
Gordhan died last Friday at the age of 75.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
WATCH | 'I once borrowed money from him': Zuma pays respects to Gordhan despite strained relationship
Charming, at times brutal, Gordhan was a complex man
Ramaphosa declares special official funeral to honour former minister Gordhan
Tributes pour in for Pravin Gordhan for his fearlessness when fighting corruption and state capture
‘We have lost an outstanding leader’ — Ramaphosa saddened by Gordhan’s passing
Pravin Gordhan dies of cancer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos