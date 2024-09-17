Politics

WATCH | Morero vows to speed up repairs to Lilian Ngoyi Street

17 September 2024 - 16:11
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Johannesburg executive mayor Dada Morero. File photo.
Johannesburg executive mayor Dada Morero. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Joburg mayor Dada Morero has pledged to speed up repairs to Lilian Ngoyi (formerly Bree) Street in the inner city, which was seriously damaged by a gas explosion last July.

The street has been closed since the incident, causing some businesses to shut down.

The city's contract with the initial contractor, Step Up Engineering, was terminated on August 14, leading the Johannesburg Road Agency (JRA) to appoint a new company.

“The city had done what needed to be done, but those who were appointed to do the job failed, which forced the City of Johannesburg to undergo a new process to appoint a new company. Had that company not failed the residents of Joburg, I don't think we would be where we are now,” Morero said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.

The explosion caused the road to cave in, leaving a deep hole in the street. Morero said the city will provide a new and improved structure for the road, with fewer lanes.

“We are reducing the number of lanes and extending the pavements so that we can ensure that businesses have a better visible space. Residents will also have much bigger areas to move around more freely. We are trying to do a lot of things on that street to ensure that we deliver a product that will create usable spaces for the people in the area.”

Courtesy of Newzroom Afrika

The original completion date was December 2024 with the initial contractor. The second phase of construction was expected to be completed by June 30 2026. However, Morero has vowed to push for a faster completion date.

“We will do our best to push and ensure that the new company in place, or the contract in place, will move with much-needed speed so we can conclude the project by June 2025. We'll push it to next year and not stretch it to 2026. It will require us to do certain things with the company that is in place so that by June or August 2025, we are able to conclude the project.

“We have made it clear that we need to ensure the speed at which they deliver so we can conclude this project as quickly as possible.”

Morero is confident the new contractor will deliver and pleaded with community members to be patient.

“We are aware that it has a negative effect on the economy — it's affecting our economy quite seriously. It's impacting the movement of people and goods. We want to appeal in particular to the residents in the inner city and those who use the transport route to exercise patience and give us an opportunity to conclude.

“We know it's an inconvenience and has taken too long. We want to complete the project as soon as possible, so we are appealing to the communities to give us more time, and we will deliver as soon as possible.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

JRA appointing new contractor to fix Lilian Ngoyi Street

Second phase of construction only expected to be completed by June 30 2026 after agreement with initial contractor terminated on August 14
News
3 weeks ago

Removing Morero not the answer — DA Joburg caucus leader slams call for new mayor's axing

Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku believes changing mayors again will bring about further instability, something the city and residents cannot afford.
Politics
2 weeks ago

More than 2,000 households affected by Joburg explosion without water and electricity

About 2,820 households along Lilian Ngoyi (formerly Bree) Street have been affected by the explosion and it is not known when water and power will be ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Common ground can be found,' says Gwarube amid criticism for snubbing signing ... Politics
  2. Mashatile suspected food poisoning a day before collapsing Politics
  3. WATCH | 'I once borrowed money from him': Zuma pays respects to Gordhan despite ... Politics
  4. DA fights back after ActionSA serves divorce papers in Tshwane Politics
  5. Kgosi Letlape tells MPs to use public clinics, hospitals to improve services Politics

Latest Videos

Pravin Gordhan's memorial service
Bree Street repairs will be completed by 2025 - Morero