Politics

Paul Mashatile takes week off for recovery after weekend health scare

Deputy president in high spirits but following doctor's orders

18 September 2024 - 22:45 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Deputy President Paul Mashatile.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile.
Image: ELMOND JIYANE/GCIS

Deputy President Paul Mashatile's office says he will take a week off to recover after a health scare at the weekend. 

Mashatile was due to appear in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday evening but requested a postponement. His spokesperson, Keith Khoza, said Mashatile was following doctor's orders when he requested a postponement of the question-and-answer session.

Khoza said Mashatile has been advised to take a week off his official duties to rest and recuperate after the medical incident at the weekend in Tzaneen, Limpopo.  He collapsed while delivering his address at the N'wamitwa Day celebrations in Tzaneen on Saturday.

“While the deputy president is no longer in any danger and is in high spirits, he is following the medical team's advice and has withdrawn from scheduled official duties for the current week,” Khoza said.

He said Mashatile will work with the NCOP chair to find a suitable date for rescheduling the question-and-answer session.

Mashatile cancels parliament appearance days after collapsing

TimesLIVE has seen communication from NCOP chief whip Kenny Mmoiemang to political party whips informing them of the postponement.
Politics
18 hours ago

In addition to Mashatile's health condition, Khoza said the deputy president also wanted to allow members of the NCOP and former colleagues of the late former minister Pravin Gordhan the opportunity to pay their respects fully and to show their support for the Gordhan family.

Mashatile was due to brief the NCOP on the seventh administration's plans to improve the performance of municipalities and accelerate service delivery challenges in some municipalities.

“The deputy president, as he has demonstrated since his appointment to office during the sixth administration, takes parliamentary oversight extremely seriously and has worked tirelessly during his time in office to boost the national executive's accountability to the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces. As such, he will work with the NCOP chair to find a suitable date for the rescheduling of the session as soon as possible,” Khoza said.

He said Mashatile looks forward to having an opportunity to apprise parliament of the government of national unity's efforts to improve municipal governance and service delivery, accelerate the process of land reform and boost South Africa's agricultural output and food security, as well as the imminent rollout of plans to fight crime and deal with the emergent scourge of criminal extortion and other forms of economic sabotage.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

R350k to play golf with Paul Mashatile at ANCYL fundraising event

“Businesspeople who will be coming understand the idea of spending money to make money.”
Politics
19 hours ago

Mashatile suspected food poisoning a day before collapsing

Deputy President Paul Mashatile, during a keynote address on Friday, said he felt unwell after returning from Cape Town, attributing it to possible ...
Politics
2 days ago

'Paul Mashatile is in good health': Presidency

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is in good health, his office said in an update on Sunday.
Politics
3 days ago

Mashatile 'fine' after collapsing due to heatwave

Those in Mashatile’s circle said the collapse was caused by dehydration due to the heatwave in the area.
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Those who violate our laws better watch out’: Home affairs minister Leon ... Politics
  2. 'He has expressed himself internally': Malema on Ndlozi's stance regarding ... Politics
  3. 'If he calls on me, I'll show up': Malema on strained relationship with Shivambu Politics
  4. EFF says it has persuaded Pretoria eatery to play fair with workers Politics
  5. WATCH | 'I once borrowed money from him': Zuma pays respects to Gordhan despite ... Politics

Latest Videos

2024 BMW 520d
EFF is doing much better without Shivambu: Julius Malema