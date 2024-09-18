Politics

R350k to play golf with Paul Mashatile at ANCYL fundraising event

Organisers aim to raise funds for provincial elective conference

18 September 2024 - 13:32
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The ANCYL in Gauteng is hosting a fundraising golf event on Friday.
The ANCYL in Gauteng is hosting a fundraising golf event on Friday.
Image: Gautengancyl/ X

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) is marketing a fundraising golf event for which anyone wanting to play with deputy president Paul Mashatile will have to pay R350,000. 

The ANCYL in Gauteng is hosting the event on Friday to boost its bank account and raise funds for a provincial elective conference in November. The last conference was in 2014. 

Event fundraiser Mpume Sangweni told TimesLIVE the exclusive golf day event was targeted at businesspeople to play alongside high-ranking ANC officials. 

“A lot of businesspeople who will be coming [to the event] have interests in different industries. Some have been meaning to get a chance to speak to politicians in the executive authority but haven't had the opportunity. This is an opportunity to assist us with fundraising,” Sangweni said.

“This is the first of its kind for the ANCYL in Gauteng, and we want it to be a very detailed and well-organised programme. The event has received positive feedback.

“Businesspeople who will be coming understand the idea of spending money to make money.”

He said the event is open to anyone willing to pay.

“You can't pitch without paying.” 

Sangweni said there is a sliding scale for access to politicians.

The cost to play a four-ball with Mashatile is R350,000. 

To play with ministers/deputy ministers the cost is R200,000, to play with Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi costs R150,000, to play with a Gauteng MEC is R100,000, the price for mayors is R50,000 and R30,000 for local government MMCs.

Sangweni has defended the pricing structure, saying it reflects the value of the opportunity to engage with influential figures.

“The deal involves the span of control. For example, we have the deputy president who is the leader of government business in the country. The expectation is that he will not be placed in the same category as a premier, whose span of control is limited to the province. Their spans of control are different.”

He said they were hoping to raise enough funds to cover at least half the expenses for the elective congress.

“Organising an elective congress is expensive. We have to pay for the venue, accommodation and other logistics. We hope fundraising will get us halfway towards covering the costs.”

The location for the event is exclusive to people who have paid. Sangweni said this was for security reasons.

Last week, TimesLIVE Premium reported the ANCYL was experiencing financial problems.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

EXCLUSIVE | Staff face evictions as ANC and YL pass the buck over nonpayment of workers

Insider reveals details of the suffering experienced by support staff whose bank accounts have been left dry by the league and its mother body
Politics
1 week ago

ANCYL calls on EFF to join GNU now that 'stumbling block' Shivambu is gone

'Maybe now that Shivambu is gone from the EFF we should invite them again because we know that the stumbling block was Floyd.'
Politics
2 weeks ago

ANCYL's Malatji wants Steenhuisen to reverse controversial Cabanac hire

The controversy surrounding the decision by DA leader and agriculture minister John Steenhuisen to hire a known right-wing podcaster as his chief of ...
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Those who violate our laws better watch out’: Home affairs minister Leon ... Politics
  2. WATCH | 'I once borrowed money from him': Zuma pays respects to Gordhan despite ... Politics
  3. AG: SAA doesn’t have sufficient facilities to realise growth aspirations Politics
  4. WATCH | Memorial service for Pravin Gordhan Politics
  5. Kgosi Letlape tells MPs to use public clinics, hospitals to improve services Politics

Latest Videos

EFF is doing much better without Shivambu: Julius Malema
Frenchman charged with mass abuse of wife says 'I am a rapist' | REUTERS