WATCH LIVE | Police briefing on plans to combat extortion

18 September 2024
Courtesy of SABC News

A briefing is being held by the police service from Cape Town on Wednesday to detail an intervention plan to combat extortion.

Police have stepped up interventions as individuals, communities, businesspeople and government service providers are falling prey to crimes associated with extortion. 

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile said he established an extortion task team to monitor and investigate extortion-related crime.

“It comprises experienced and trained detectives supported by intelligence operatives to deal with the investigation of such cases. The team is making inroads,” he said.

Those affected by or with information about extortion crimes were encouraged to report the incidents to police. The toll-free extortion contact number is 0800-314-444.

