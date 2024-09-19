Politics

ANCYL promises meeting with Mashatile for people who paid R350k if he misses golf day

Event organiser unsure whether deputy president will attend on Friday

19 September 2024 - 13:49
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Deputy President Paul Mashatile was scheduled to attend a fundraising event on Friday organised by the ANCYL which charged R350,000 to play golf with him. File photo.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile was scheduled to attend a fundraising event on Friday organised by the ANCYL which charged R350,000 to play golf with him. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has promised to make alternative arrangements for people who bought expensive tickets to play golf on Friday with Deputy President Paul Mashatile at a fundraising event, after he was booked off for a week by his medical team.

Mashatile was advised to take a week off after collapsing while delivering his address at the N'wamitwa Day celebrations in Tzaneen, Limpopo, on Saturday, his office announced on Wednesday.

He had been scheduled to attend a golf day fundraising event on Friday organised by the ANCYL which cost R350,000 per person to play a four-ball with him. The event is aimed at raising funds for the league's elective conference in November. 

Event organiser Mpume Sangweni told TimesLIVE they are unsure whether Mashatile will attend. 

“We saw the advisory, but nothing has been communicated to us formally. It would make sense if he is unable to attend so that he can recover fully,” Sangweni said. “If he doesn't make it, we will make a provision for some of the people who would have wanted to see him to meet him in the future.”

R350k to play golf with Paul Mashatile at ANCYL fundraising event

“Businesspeople who will be coming understand the idea of spending money to make money.”
Politics
1 day ago

He said 95% of the sales for the event have been sold. The golf course accommodates 100 people.

To play with ministers or deputy ministers, the cost is R200,000; to play with Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi costs R150,000; to play with a Gauteng MEC is R100,000; to play with a mayor is R50,000; and it will cost R30,000 to play with a local government MMC.

The event is targeted at businesspeople. The location for the event is exclusive to people who have paid. Sangweni said this is for security reasons.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Paul Mashatile takes week off for recovery after weekend health scare

Deputy President Paul Mashatile's office says he will take a week off to recover after a health scare at the weekend
Politics
16 hours ago

Mashatile cancels parliament appearance days after collapsing

TimesLIVE has seen communication from NCOP chief whip Kenny Mmoiemang to political party whips informing them of the postponement.
Politics
1 day ago

Mashatile suspected food poisoning a day before collapsing

Deputy President Paul Mashatile, during a keynote address on Friday, said he felt unwell after returning from Cape Town, attributing it to possible ...
Politics
3 days ago

'Paul Mashatile is in good health': Presidency

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is in good health, his office said in an update on Sunday.
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I am astounded’: Pandor wants Malema to apologise for ‘tarnishing' her ... Politics
  2. 'He has expressed himself internally': Malema on Ndlozi's stance regarding ... Politics
  3. ‘Those who violate our laws better watch out’: Schreiber on crackdown on ... Politics
  4. 'If he calls on me, I'll show up': Malema on strained relationship with Shivambu Politics
  5. WATCH LIVE | Pravin Gordhan's funeral service Politics

Latest Videos

Reserve Bank MPC interest rate announcement
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | What to expect during the coming Betway Premiership season