IN PICS | Family, friends, colleagues and comrades bid farewell to Pravin Gordhan

19 September 2024 - 13:52 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa comforts Rani Gordhan, wife of the late former public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, at his funeral at Chief Albert Luthuli Convention Centre in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

It was a sombre occasion as family, friends, colleagues and comrades gathered at the Chief Albert Luthuli Convention Centre in Durban on Thursday morning to say their final goodbyes to former minister Pravin Gordhan. 

Gordhan died last Friday after a long battle with cancer. He was 75 years old.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy, while Gordhan's friend and colleague Mcebisi Jonas will deliver a tribute.

Former minister of trade and industry Ebrahim Patel, left, and former minister of transport Mac Maharaj, right, also attended the funeral.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Members of the SAPS forming a guard outside the funeral for former minister Pravin Gordhan.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
President Cyril Ramaphosa and national police commissioner Fannie Masemola arriving at the funeral service for Pravin Gordhan.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The coffin of former minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan draped with the SA flag.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Former chief justice Raymond Zondo is also among those who will pay tribute to the former minister.

Among those in attendance are Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. 

