Former international relations minister Naledi Pandor is in the spotlight as she wants EFF leader Julius Malema to apologise for “tarnishing” her reputation after he claimed she was among politicians who took a loan from looted VBS Mutual Bank.
Malema claimed in an interview on SABC Pandor was involved in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.
“Naledi Pandor was also in the VBS Mutual Bank bond or something. Yes, she was. They are your darlings. You will never know their names. You know the names of those you don't like, to demonstrate there is no principle. Many names, a lot of names are there,” he said.
Pandor challenged Malema to provide evidence for the claims.
“Upon returning from an overseas trip this morning [Wednesday] I was informed of a baseless claim made by Malema on SABC, alleging I received a bond for my house from VBS Mutual Bank. I unequivocally deny receiving such a bond and challenge Malema to publicly present the evidence supporting this falsehood. Should he fail to do so, I demand a public apology for not only lying about me but also tarnishing my reputation,” she said.
Several politicians have been implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank saga, which left pensioners penniless.
POLL | Should Malema apologise to Naledi Pandor over VBS bond claims?
Image: EFF media/X
Former international relations minister Naledi Pandor is in the spotlight as she wants EFF leader Julius Malema to apologise for “tarnishing” her reputation after he claimed she was among politicians who took a loan from looted VBS Mutual Bank.
Malema claimed in an interview on SABC Pandor was involved in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.
“Naledi Pandor was also in the VBS Mutual Bank bond or something. Yes, she was. They are your darlings. You will never know their names. You know the names of those you don't like, to demonstrate there is no principle. Many names, a lot of names are there,” he said.
Pandor challenged Malema to provide evidence for the claims.
“Upon returning from an overseas trip this morning [Wednesday] I was informed of a baseless claim made by Malema on SABC, alleging I received a bond for my house from VBS Mutual Bank. I unequivocally deny receiving such a bond and challenge Malema to publicly present the evidence supporting this falsehood. Should he fail to do so, I demand a public apology for not only lying about me but also tarnishing my reputation,” she said.
Several politicians have been implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank saga, which left pensioners penniless.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
‘I am astounded’: Pandor wants Malema to apologise for ‘tarnishing' her reputation over VBS claims
'He has expressed himself internally': Malema on Ndlozi's stance regarding Shivambu exit
'If he calls on me, I'll show up': Malema on strained relationship with Shivambu
Gordhan’s knack for uncomfortable truths is his gift to us
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos