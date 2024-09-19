Courtesy of SABC News
Former cabinet minister Pravin Gordhan will be laid to rest in Durban on Thursday.
Gordhan died last Friday at the age of 75.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Pravin Gordhan's funeral service
