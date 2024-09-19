Politics

WATCH LIVE | Pravin Gordhan's funeral service

19 September 2024 - 09:49 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Former cabinet minister Pravin Gordhan will be laid to rest in Durban on Thursday. 

Gordhan died last Friday at the age of 75. 

Brave, humble and honourable — Zondo praises Pravin Gordhan

Retired chief justice Raymond Zondo has described late struggle stalwart Pravin Gordhan as an honourable man whose legacy must be preserved with ...
News
21 hours ago

WATCH | ANC politicians pay tribute to Gordhan at memorial

The late ANC stalwart Pravin Gordhan has been hailed for his contribution as the commissioner at the SA Revenue Service (Sars).
Politics
1 day ago

Gordhan frustrated by 'state capture figures' still in power: Mac Maharaj

Pravin Gordhan was frustrated by the ANC’s tolerance of many state capture figures who remain in leadership positions in the party, in cabinet and in ...
Politics
17 hours ago

WATCH | 'I once borrowed money from him': Zuma pays respects to Gordhan despite strained relationship

Despite a strained relationship with the late former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, former president Jacob Zuma has shared fond memories of the ...
Politics
2 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA | SA and its people are the poorer for Pravin Gordhan’s passing

When the moment to be brave came, Gordhan responded with a clear, loud and positive response, writes Justice Malala
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Disrespecting the dead reveals a callous lack of ubuntu

Those who gloat at the death of Pravin Gordhan betray our centuries-old traditions of humanity, writes S'thembiso Msomi.
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Hamba kahle, Pravin Gordhan

Pravin Gordhan, known to friends and comrades as “PG”,  breathed his last on Friday morning.
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

A tribute to Pravin Gordhan

The only life worth living is a purposeful life with positive impact on the lives of others
Ideas
4 days ago

Ramaphosa declares special official funeral to honour former minister Gordhan

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that struggle stalwart and former minister Pravin Gordhan will be honoured with a special official funeral ...
Politics
5 days ago

Gordhan’s knack for uncomfortable truths is his gift to us

Many people would have benefited from Pravin Gordhan's conviction to do the right thing — even if this brought him into conflict with his comrades, ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

WATCH | ‘I never stole a cent’: Gordhan's final point on his years in government

Gordan died on Friday after losing a battle to cancer. He was 75
News
5 days ago
