‘Decisive action must be taken’: Zungula wants life in jail for South Africans involved in identity theft with foreigners

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula is calling for life imprisonment without parole for any South African convicted of identity fraud.

“We call for the harshest possible sentence for those involved in this fraudulent scheme. It is imperative that the judicial system sends a clear message that such actions will not be tolerated,” he said.

“Those who treat our country as a 'banana republic' must understand that their actions have consequences. We will not stand idly by while our nation is undermined by greed and corruption.”

This comes after two Ethiopian nationals, Mike Alex Abete and Abdo Mustefu Musa, and a South African, Lindiwe Kubheka, were arrested on Monday for passport fraud and theft. They appeared in the Eerstehoek magistrate’s court in Elukwathini, Mpumalanga, on Tuesday and were granted R3,000 bail each.

The case was postponed to November 5 for further investigation.

“This incident not only highlights the alarming collusion between foreign nationals and South Africans in criminal activities, but also underscores the need for a collective stand against such corruption,” said Zungula.

“ATM stands resolutely against the fraudulent activities that undermine the integrity of our nation and the rule of law. That these individuals were willing to exploit our systems for personal gain is a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities within our borders and the need for stringent measures to protect our sovereignty.

“Let this incident serve as a wake-up call to all those who would conspire against our nation. We are watching, and we will not allow our country to be undermined.”

Zungula also wants a list of all individuals who obtained South African documents fraudulently to be published. “Decisive action must be taken against all implicated individuals,” he said.

“We urge all citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities that may compromise the integrity of our institutions. It is essential that we work together to ensure our country is not a playground for criminals seeking to exploit our resources and systems for their own benefit.”

