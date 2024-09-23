Politics

ATM calls for urgent action on unclaimed bodies in South Africa

23 September 2024 - 18:28
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
ATM leader Vuyo Zungula
ATM leader Vuyo Zungula
Image: Vuyo Zungula/Instagram

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has expressed concern over unclaimed bodies in state mortuaries across the country.

Parliament's portfolio committee on health reported that 3,186 bodies remain unclaimed, with KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape accounting for the majority.

“The ATM recognises that unclaimed bodies represent not only a humanitarian crisis but also a public health concern that necessitates urgent action,” ATM national spokesperson Zama Ntshona said.

The ATM said factors contributing to this situation, as identified by the department of health, including community-related issues, municipal challenges and delays in DNA processing, must be addressed comprehensively.

“We advocate for a multifaceted approach that incorporates advanced identification technologies and improved communication strategies to tackle this issue effectively,” Ntshona said.

The party made recommendations to address the issue including speeding up DNA profiling on unclaimed bodies.

“This system should be accessible to families, law enforcement and relevant authorities to enhance communication and facilitate the identification process.”

Families called to identify missing loved ones as 3,000 bodies lie unclaimed in state mortuaries

Dr Sibogiseni Dhlomo of parliament's portfolio committee on health said there were 3,186 bodies in state mortuaries, with KwaZulu-Natal and the ...
News
23 hours ago

Ntshona suggested community engagement and awareness programmes, including collaboration with local and private mortuaries, enhancing resource allocation and transparency and establishing a tracking system that allows families of missing people to receive updates on the status of their loved ones.

“ATM calls on the department of health and all relevant stakeholders to act swiftly and decisively to implement these recommendations.

“The dignity of the deceased and the closure of their families depend on our collective commitment to addressing the crisis of unclaimed bodies in our state mortuaries.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Families called to identify missing loved ones as 3,000 bodies lie unclaimed in state mortuaries

Dr Sibogiseni Dhlomo of parliament's portfolio committee on health said there were 3,186 bodies in state mortuaries, with KwaZulu-Natal and the ...
News
23 hours ago

In Canada, bodies go unclaimed as costs put funerals out of reach

Some Canadian provinces have logged a jump in unclaimed dead bodies in recent years, with next of kin citing funeral costs as a growing reason for ...
News
4 months ago

Father gives heart-wrenching account of how he lost his toddler in the Usindiso blaze

The tragedy has since been characterised as one of Africa’s deadliest fires
News
8 months ago

Family finally gets remains of Usindiso fire victim five months after the blaze

On Thursday the commission of inquiry into the fire heard that there were still 11 bodies that are unidentified
News
8 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Prasa spent more than R5m in legal fees in its bid to get rid of Zolani Matthews Politics
  2. LISTEN | Lesufi slams DA-led education department over Bela Bill Politics
  3. eThekwini mayor 'concerned' over Cogta MEC's 'abuse of power' Politics
  4. 'Shameful and evil': Mbalula denounces slander on Gordhan's legacy Politics
  5. ATM calls for urgent action on unclaimed bodies in South Africa Politics

Latest Videos

Roads jammed as people flee Israeli bombardment in Lebanon | REUTERS
National Heritage Day Celebration