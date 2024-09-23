'Shameful and evil': Mbalula denounces slander on Gordhan's legacy

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has defended late former minister Pravin Gordhan, condemning those speaking ill of the anti-apartheid stalwart.
Gordhan died after a short battle with cancer at the age of 75 on September 13.
Speaking at his memorial service hosted by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation on Sunday, Mbalula said those disrespecting Gordhan were beneficiaries of corruption he fought against. He said criticism of Gordhan was “evil”.
Some have peddled false narratives about him to achieve their goal.
“Not only was this shameful and morally repulsive but it was also downright evil,” he said.
“This is the sort of conduct society must eschew and reject with contempt. As a society, our moral values and culture frown upon speaking ill of the deceased. Yet scoundrels who have no inclination towards moral values dared to tarnish a man who risked his life for the common good of our nation. We must therefore uphold this value at all times and lambaste those whose conduct is at odds.”
Shortly after his death, the EFF called him “greedy and corrupt” during his tenure as a minister.
“We will not shed a tear for the likes of Pravin Gordhan, nor will we celebrate the false legacies created by his apologists. He will be remembered for his role in shifting the growth of our nation, destroying the hopes of millions and enabling the collapse of our state entities,” the EFF said.
Mbalula paid tribute to Gordhan, remembering him as a “devoted comrade” who made an immense contribution to the ANC.
“He was a fearless and gallant revolutionary of our movement who dedicated his life to the service of the people. A true patriot with an unsparing commitment to the founding values of the ANC that have persevered in its 112 years of existence.
“PG served the movement and the people of South Africa diligently, from an era when it was not fashionable to be a leader of the ANC. Many decades later he remained true to his commitment. He worked tirelessly as a servant of the people, an incorruptible revolutionary who would weather the storms in defence of what the ANC stands for.”
He said Gordhan's life was a beacon of hope and courage.
“We give credit where it is due. PG stood among many of us, stood for the truth and fought state capture in all its manifestations,” he said.
Mbalula said Gordhan's principles stand and fight against state capture, exposing its architects, earned him many enemies.
“Therefore, true to his character, he forged in the trenches of our struggle. He remained resolute despite the vicious campaign to demonise him and cast a shadow over his character.”
Mbalula said Gordhan had the capacity to defend himself when he was alive and stood for what he believed in.
“It's not easy to stand against corruption, especially against those who have employed you. He did not stand for a position and fight for a position. Even when he stood against state capture he still rallied people behind the ANC, because he knew the ANC was an important vehicle.”
