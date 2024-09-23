Politics

UDM SG Yongama Zigebe steps down to focus on Joburg council

23 September 2024 - 14:36
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
United Democratic Movement secretary-general Yongama Zigebe has stepped down from his position after his deployment to the City of Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

United Democratic Movement (UDM) secretary-general Yongama Zigebe has stepped down to focus on his new role as City of Johannesburg councillor.

Zigebe announced on Monday he was vacating his position as UDM secretary-general, after his deployment to the City of Johannesburg as a UDM proportional representative councillor in July.

“This move necessitated my vacating the office as the role of secretary-general is a full-time commitment, one that requires undivided attention and dedication,” he said.

In his absence, his deputy Zandile Phiri will assume the responsibilities of the office. 

Zigebe took over the UDM’s sole seat in the council after former councillor Thandi Nontenja’s move to parliament in June.

“It has been an immense honour to serve as secretary-general since I took office on June 6 2023. During my tenure I had the privilege of working alongside dedicated colleagues who share a passion for this great movement, a movement I hold dear, having grown up within its ranks.

“It was an opportunity not only to work for the organisation I love but also to contribute meaningfully to its progress during one of the most pivotal times in its history,” he said.

Under Zigebe’s stewardship, the UDM grew in parliament and in the Eastern Cape provincial legislature. At national parliament, the party doubled its seats from two to four (three in the National Assembly and one in the National Council of Provinces).

“I am deeply proud of the milestones reached, and I firmly believe that these successes are just the beginning of a brighter future for our party and our country. These achievements are a reflection of the collective commitment to our principles of justice, equality and accountability.”

In the council he serves in the finance and gender, youth and people with disabilities committees, which he is touted to lead after the next council meeting.

UDM is part of the coalition that governs Joburg.

As he moves into his new role, Zigebe said he takes with him invaluable lessons learnt during his time as UDM SG and that he will continue to advocate for the core values that have defined the party: integrity, dignity and prosperity for all South Africans.

