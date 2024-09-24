Politics

WATCH LIVE | Government hosts Heritage Day celebration in Ficksburg

24 September 2024 - 10:59 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The government is commemorating Heritage Day at Meqheleng Stadium in Ficksburg in the Free State on Tuesday.

The event is taking place under the theme "Celebrating the lives of our heroes and heroines who laid down their lives for our freedom".

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

MARC LUBNER | Heritage: beyond braais and beads

The youth of South Africa, who embody the legacy of our heritage, should be empowered to reclaim and redefine it — not merely as a relic of the past ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 hours ago

THANGO NTWASA | Why South Africans need better traditional music

Rather than ‘Tswang Tswang’, young generations of Mzansi's wedding attendees could open weddings with 'Sister Bethina' instead
Opinion & Analysis
1 hour ago

A medley of culture: from the bush war and circumcision to a white girl from Zimbabwe

Sunday Times senior journalists Hendrik Hancke and Gill Gifford and digital lifestyle editor Thango Ntwasa tackle heritage and identity politics
Opinion & Analysis
5 hours ago

'Coloured people don't embrace Khoi ancestry': Protest at Union Buildings nears 7-year mark

King Khoisan SA says the term 'coloured' was introduced by the apartheid regime to categorise the Khoi and San people
News
2 hours ago

POLL | How are you celebrating Heritage Day?

With the public holiday falling on a Tuesday, what are you doing this Heritage Day?
News
20 hours ago
