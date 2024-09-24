The government is commemorating Heritage Day at Meqheleng Stadium in Ficksburg in the Free State on Tuesday.
The event is taking place under the theme "Celebrating the lives of our heroes and heroines who laid down their lives for our freedom".
WATCH LIVE | Government hosts Heritage Day celebration in Ficksburg
