“We have agreed on those things and to the extent that we have agreed it’s easy to work together for the next five years. I don’t see any challenge; if there are issues we will deal with them,” he said.
“So far, we have started well. Our meetings are successful — lekgotla, cabinet, everything. All the ministers are working hard and they are accountable to the president. So, the GNU is working, it is well and it’s going to succeed.”
Mashatile — acting president as President Cyril Ramaphosa is out of the country attending the UN General Assembly — committed to looking into better remuneration for teachers.
“My message to them was that of working together as the alliance, working together in unity, and I’ve assured them as the GNU we’ll do everything in our power to support teachers [and] teacher’s union. We will make sure we improve the working conditions of teachers, look at issues of remuneration so teachers work in condusive environments because they are a pillar of society for the development of our children,” he said.
Mashatile told the conference while the GNU is not the ANC's ideal choice, its approach was to find a way to ensure it is not derailed from transforming society, including the education, sector for the better.
The ANC had to be strategic and ensure the setback it suffered in the election does not dislodge it from state power necessary for driving transformation, including the working conditions and better remuneration of teachers.
“We recognise we have reached the 100-day mark since the formation of the GNU. I am pleased to report the GNU is focused on its task of growing an inclusive economy, fighting poverty, reducing inequality and addressing the cost of living as well as building an ethical, developmental and capable state.
“I assure you, no progressive policies will be changed and the programme to build a national democratic society remains on course.”
TimesLIVE
Mashatile confident GNU will last full five years
Image: X/@PMashatile
