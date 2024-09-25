Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube is on Wednesday briefing the media about imminent budget cuts in the department.
The Western Cape education department has been criticised after confirming 2,400 teaching posts would be cut in 2025 due to a R3.8bn budget shortfall over the next three years.
The national government's decision not to fully fund the 2023 public sector wage agreement has caused a fiscal crisis for education departments in the provinces, warned Western Cape education MEC David Maynier.
WATCH | Minister Siviwe Gwarube briefs media on education budget cuts
