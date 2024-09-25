Politics

WATCH | Minister Siviwe Gwarube briefs media on education budget cuts

25 September 2024 - 10:10 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube is on Wednesday briefing the media about imminent budget cuts in the department.

The Western Cape education department has been criticised after confirming 2,400 teaching posts would be cut in 2025 due to a R3.8bn budget shortfall over the next three years.

The national government's decision not to fully fund the 2023 public sector wage agreement has caused a fiscal crisis for education departments in the provinces, warned Western Cape education MEC David Maynier.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Council of Education Ministers meets to discuss impact of school budget cuts

A special meeting of the Council of Education Ministers will be convened this week to discuss the effect of budget cuts on provincial education ...
News
1 week ago

LISTEN | Lesufi slams DA-led education department over Bela Bill

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has challenged his party to ensure the Bela Bill is implemented by next year and basic education minister Siviwe ...
Politics
2 days ago

Progress in eradicating pit toilets in schools — but there are still too many

While strides are being made in addressing the issue of sanitation in schools with the eradication of pit toilets, advocacy group Section 27 has ...
News
1 week ago

Basic education faces forced funding cut crisis

We must work together to ensure that basic education is at the centre of the economic growth agenda and not relegated to the welfare agenda, writes ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA-born Elon Musk hails ‘great meeting’ with Cyril Ramaphosa Politics
  2. DA urges Treasury to halt education budget cuts for school transport and ... Politics
  3. Ramaphosa joins calls for reform of ‘largely unchanged’ UN Security Council Politics
  4. Mashatile returns in good health, calls for preservation of SA’s heritage at ... Politics
  5. Thembi Simelane to plead innocence during meeting with ANC elders Politics

Latest Videos

Seconds Out Promoter Akira Solomon talks about first professional boxing ...
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Bongani Ndulula on why he has fallen out of love with the ...