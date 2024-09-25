Politics

WATCH | Paul Mashatile delivers main address at Sadtu 10th national congress

25 September 2024 - 10:40 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The South African Democratic Teachers' Union is on Wednesday holding its 10th national congress in Boksburg, , Ekurhuleni.

The three-day event is to conclude on Saturday and 2,000 delegates are expected.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is set to deliver the main address on the first day of the congress.

Representatives from the tripartite alliance, departments of basic education and higher education and training and global teacher union federation International Education will deliver messages of support.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Common ground can be found,' says Gwarube amid criticism for snubbing signing of Bela Bill

Gwarube did not attend the signing of the bill on Friday at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
Politics
1 week ago

Budget shortfall sparks dispute over teacher posts in Western Cape

Teacher unions have lodged disputes against cutting education posts in the Western Cape after the education department announced its R3.8bn budget ...
News
2 weeks ago

Education departments across the country grappling with budget cuts, says MEC

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union says poor, working-class communities will bear the brunt of the cuts.
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA-born Elon Musk hails ‘great meeting’ with Cyril Ramaphosa Politics
  2. DA urges Treasury to halt education budget cuts for school transport and ... Politics
  3. Ramaphosa joins calls for reform of ‘largely unchanged’ UN Security Council Politics
  4. Mashatile returns in good health, calls for preservation of SA’s heritage at ... Politics
  5. Thembi Simelane to plead innocence during meeting with ANC elders Politics

Latest Videos

Seconds Out Promoter Akira Solomon talks about first professional boxing ...
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Bongani Ndulula on why he has fallen out of love with the ...