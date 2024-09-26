Politics

LISTEN | DA's Cilliers Brink removed as Tshwane mayor

26 September 2024 - 15:12
DA members came out in defence of former mayor Cilliers Brink, who faced a no-confidence motion. File photo.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

The DA’s Cilliers Brink has been voted out as mayor of the City of Tshwane.

The ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence was passed on Thursday.

Brink was ousted after 120 councillors voted for the motion while 87 voted against.

The councillors voted by a show of hands. The motion was supported by most parties including the ANC, EFF, ActionSA, Patriotic Alliance and the ATM.

LISTEN HERE: 

“The motion [is passed],” council speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana announced after voting.

Councillors who voted for the motion then sang a struggle song, yin’ isocialism, umhlabayonke ezandleni zabantu.

It's now off to the negotiating table between the ANC, ActionSA and EFF on who gets the mayoral chain.

The election of the new mayor is unlikely to take place on Friday.

This is a developing story



