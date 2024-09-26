Politics

‘It’s happy and sad moment’: minister Motshekga on receiving remains of liberation fighters who died in exile

26 September 2024 - 17:09
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Minister of defence and military veterans Angie Motshekga speaks to family members of one of the 42 South African liberation fighters who died while exiled in Zimbabwe and Zambia, during a repatriation ceremony at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Minister of defence and military veterans Angie Motshekga speaks to family members of one of the 42 South African liberation fighters who died while exiled in Zimbabwe and Zambia, during a repatriation ceremony at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Image: REUTERS/Alet Pretorius

Defence and military veterans minister Angie Motshekga had mixed emotions after receiving the remains of liberation fighters who died in Zimbabwe and Zambia on Wednesday.

As South Africa commemorates 30 years of democracy, Motshekga and the department of sport, arts and culture led the repatriation ceremony where 42 former liberation fighters who died in exile were received at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria.

Seven more bodies are expected to arrive after undergoing DNA testing. “I find it very emotional, personally, and I’m also very grateful we were able to return the remains of people who made the ultimate sacrifice for us to be where we are,” Motshekga said in an interview with SABC.

“It’s a happy moment that we’ve been able to reconnect and assist the families in getting the remains, but it’s also emotional because it takes us back to where we come from. It’s a happy and a sad moment,” Motshekga said in an interview with SABC.

She said family members of the struggle heroes who died were happy and grateful to the government for helping them bring the remains of their loved ones. “Some families who had means were able to go and get the remains; there were also plans by other communities [to bring back the remains of their loved ones]. However, the government decided to do a mass repatriation. This programme took two years because we had to do proper identification, contact families, and also work with governments from those countries.

Family members of apartheid heroes overjoyed as remains return home from exile

The remains of 42 apartheid activists who died in exile in Zambia and Zimbabwe were returned home on Wednesday afternoon
News
1 day ago

“It was really nice to interact with the families. This is a moment for them to find closure, and for us to get another opportunity to thank the families and reconnect with our past.”

Motshekga said the government would like to bring closure to more families, but they may not be able to recover some of the remains, especially in countries such as Angola. Nevertheless, they are working hard to ensure families find closure. “I interacted with a family whose child died in a forest, and their body could not be retrieved. However, they just want to visit that forest and find closure,” she said.

“Closure will come in different ways; some may not be able to get remains, but they might have an opportunity to go and see where their loved ones died, and the government is prepared to assist them.”

Thembi Malao from the department of sport, arts, and culture said the department was doing this to help families find healing. “Our mandate is to preserve and protect our heritage. In this case, we are driven by the preamble of our constitution, which enjoins us to recognise the injustices of the past and to honour those who have suffered for us to have this freedom,” she said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.

A homecoming ceremony will be hosted on Friday, and reburial ceremonies will be held in different provinces.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

BUKELANI MBONISWA | ‘They have destroyed me’: Apartheid police violence reverberates decades on

From childhood, Lesley Kelemi has suffered the physical and psychological scars of state brutality, and later neglect, in De Aar
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

KHUMO KUMALO | A broken promise: what it means to be born free in South Africa

The youth have lost faith in democracy and begun to warm up to the idea of an authoritarian government
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

‘God is with you’: McKenzie on Mashatile’s comeback after health scare

Deputy President Paul Mashatile took a week off from his official duties after he collapsed while delivering his address at the N'wamitwa Day ...
Politics
1 day ago

ANC undecided on government’s SOE plan, says Mbalula

The ANC is yet to discuss whether it will forge ahead with the National State Enterprises Bill that would see state-owned entities operating under ...
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. NPA won't budge as EFF again calls for removal of Chaskalson and Pretorius Politics
  2. ANC Tshwane gets Luthuli House nod to remove DA's Brink as mayor Politics
  3. KZN-Mozambique anti-crime barrier due for completion 'in a few months' Politics
  4. WATCH | Motion of no confidence in Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink Politics
  5. LISTEN | DA's Cilliers Brink removed as Tshwane mayor Politics

Latest Videos

Zelenskiy tells UN that Putin is planning to attack power plants
Harrods' ex-owner Al Fayed raped, assaulted staff, lawyers say | REUTERS