Rise Mzansi sounds alarm after Mchunu reveals police lost 371 firearms in six months
Police minister Senzo Mchunu has revealed almost 400 police guns and 29,128 rounds of ammunition were lost or stolen in the six months between October 2023 and March 2024.
Mchunu told parliament 371 firearms were recorded as lost/stolen during the second semester of the 2023/2024 financial year. However, 120 were recovered during the same period. The minister said 191 police officers were robbed of their service pistols
He was responding to a written question by Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana.
Mchunu said 123 arrests were made on 331 case dockets.
The number of rounds of ammunition recovered could not be identified as police-owned or privately-owned because they do not have unique identification markings, such as serial numbers.
Gauteng led with almost a third of the firearms (121) going missing, followed by KwaZulu-Natal (74) and the Eastern Cape (55). The Free State had the lowest number (10).
