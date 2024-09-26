Politics

WATCH | Motion of no confidence in Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink

26 September 2024 - 10:23 By TimesLIVE
Political parties in the City of Tshwane council are set to vote on a motion of no confidence against mayor Cilliers Brink on Thursday.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba announced the party was leaving the DA-led multiparty government in Tshwane and will either vote in support of an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence against Brink or refrain from participating.

ActionSA parted ways with the DA last Monday.

The Sunday Times reported that some in the ANC believe its national leaders prefer a stable arrangement that involves the DA.

The DA has described ActionSA’s move as “the final betrayal”.

READ MORE:

HERMAN MASHABA | Every party working with the DA finds the experience destructive

It seems like loyalty is a one-way street for the DA and their supporters, writes ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba.
Ideas
5 days ago

DA fights back after ActionSA serves divorce papers in Tshwane

DA national spokesperson Willie Aucamp has accused ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba of bringing down an effective and well-functioning coalition.
Politics
1 week ago

DA under siege as partners eye new coalitions and Brink feels the heat

Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA is rumoured to be considering getting into bed with the ANC in Tshwane like in Joburg
Politics
4 weeks ago

‘My coalition is credible,’ says Tshwane mayor on GNU/GLU possibility

Cilliers Brink says the ultimate decision lies with the national leadership of the DA
Politics
1 month ago
