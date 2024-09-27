Politics

Freedom Under Law welcomes order barring Hlophe from JSC proceedings

27 September 2024 - 21:10
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
FUL had brought a separate application seeking a final order to set aside the National Assembly’s designation of Hlophe as a member of the JSC.
FUL had brought a separate application seeking a final order to set aside the National Assembly’s designation of Hlophe as a member of the JSC.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Nelius Rademan

Freedom Under Law (FUL) has welcomed the Western Cape high court’s decision on Friday to interdict MK Party parliamentary leader John Hlophe from participating in the Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC) activities.

The high court interdicted Hlophe pending a final decision on challenges to the designation of the impeached judge as one of the representatives of the National Assembly on the JSC. 

The interdict was granted after applications by the DA and Corruption Watch in which interim and then final relief was sought.

FUL had brought a separate application seeking a final order to set aside the National Assembly’s designation of Hlophe as a member of the JSC.

The court postponed FUL’s application until it hears the DA's and Corruption Watch's applications for final relief, or the Constitutional Court entertains a similar application by AfriForum and other interested parties, including FUL.

“FUL brought its application to protect the independence and integrity of the judiciary, and the independence and impartiality of the JSC.

“Dr Hlophe was removed from judicial office for gross misconduct. We reiterate that it would be completely inappropriate and unlawful for Dr Hlophe to serve on the JSC, which plays a central role in the appointment of judges,” FUL said.

The organisation said it was looking forward to its application being decided in due course.

Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa, the law firm representing Corruption Watch, said the ruling underscored the importance of upholding judicial independence and ensuring that only suitably qualified individuals were appointed to key positions like the JSC.

“This judgment is a victory for accountability and sends a strong message about the importance of safeguarding the integrity of South Africa’s judiciary,” said Jason Whyte, impact litigation attorney at Norton Rose Fulbright. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

John Hlophe barred from upcoming JSC interviews

When the National Assembly sent John Hlophe to the Judicial Service Commission, it had merely “rubber-stamped” the MK Party’s nomination and failed ...
Politics
21 hours ago

‘Inconsistent with the dignity of the judiciary’: DA heads to court over John Hlophe appointment to JSC

‘How can a person who has demonstrated that he will breach fundamental judicial ethics be trusted to evaluate whether candidates for judicial office ...
Politics
2 months ago

ConCourt asked to intervene, ‘protect SA’s judiciary’ in Hlophe JSC saga

AfriForum has appealed to the Constitutional Court to intervene and "protect South Africa's judiciary and constitutional democracy" by declaring ...
Politics
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 471 public servants on paid suspension, defence force employee paid for five ... Politics
  2. NPA won't budge as EFF again calls for removal of Chaskalson and Pretorius Politics
  3. John Hlophe barred from upcoming JSC interviews Politics
  4. KZN-Mozambique anti-crime barrier due for completion 'in a few months' Politics
  5. 'Hillbrow will not know what hit them': public safety MMC as e-hailing driver ... Politics

Latest Videos

Go With God, Crispy - Maggie Smith (Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, 1993)
Professor McGonagall Protects Hogwarts | Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows ...