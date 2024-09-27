City of Johannesburg public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku has lamented the shooting of an e-hailing driver during an armed robbery in Berea this week.
Tshwaku reposted the video of the murder on social media and condemned the killing, emphasising the urgency of addressing violence in the city.
The graphic video of the shooting has been circulated widely on social media, depicting the moment when the driver was confronted by two men. As he got out of the car with his hands in the air he was shot multiple times while several residents watched and filmed the murder.
“One suspect has been apprehended and detained, with a gun, and has been booked in with SAPS. Another suspect is on the run. He can run but can't hide, thanks to crime intelligence and Johannesburg [metro police]. Hillbrow will not know what hit them,” he said.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the shooting occurred when the driver received a request for a pickup at the corner of Lily Avenue and Olivia Street.
'Hillbrow will not know what hit them': public safety MMC as e-hailing driver killed
The shooting happened in Berea while residents watched and some filmed the incident
Image: Mgcini Tshwaku/X
Suspect arrested in connection with the murder of e-hailing driver
“On his arrival he was approached by two men who pretended to be the clients. When the driver opened for them, they produced firearms and started to search him.
“They robbed him of two cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects then fired shots at the victim who was certified dead at the scene,” said Masondo.
A 26-year-old suspect allegedly linked to the murder was arrested on Thursday at Jabulani Hostel in Soweto.
Metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the suspect was identified through surveillance footage and was found still wearing the same clothes seen in the video of the shooting.
Image: X
Tshwaku expressed condolences.
“We are disturbed by this heinous crime, allegedly committed over a cellphone. Our thoughts and condolences go to the victim's family and loved ones.”
He urged the community to help law enforcement apprehend those responsible.
“We will not tolerate such brazen acts of violence in our city. Rest assured that high-density operations are coming in Hillbrow, which has been a den of drug dealers and thugs.
“The city is committed to enhancing safety measures for e-hailing drivers and the public. We will increase visibility and patrols in hotspot areas, collaborate with e-hailing companies to improve driver safety and engage the community to promote vigilance,” he said.
