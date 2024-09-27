Ramaphosa: Know the names of those who died in exile fighting for freedom

Another brave figure was Basil February, a member of the Luthuli detachment of MK who was killed in action in the then-Rhodesia (Zimbabwe) in 1967.
A “homecoming ceremony” on Friday for the repatriated remains of anti-apartheid activists who died in exile was aimed at reinstating their nationhood, citizenship and humanity and to forever remember the sacrifices they and their families made for the country's democracy.
This was said by President Cyril Ramaphosa at Freedom Park in Pretoria.
Forty-two coffins covered in the South African flag were lined up at the Freedom Park heritage site as the activists' names were etched into the park's Wall of Names in remembrance of their fight for liberation.
The remains were repatriated on Wednesday from Zambia and Zimbabwe where the activists died while in exile, some nearly six decades ago.
“What we are doing is ... returning them to the land of their birth. We restore them to their families and to their people,” Ramaphosa said.
“We are pleased that their families are here because through this [ceremony], we are also paying tribute to the families who went through a lot of anguish, pain, depression and sadness over the years. We pay tribute [to the families] for having to go through all of that and sacrificed immensely.”
While the remains of 49 apartheid activists were expected to be returned, seven were still undergoing DNA testing. However, their families from various parts of the country made it to the event where they were welcomed and hosted by the South African Defence Force, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie and former president Thabo Mbeki.
The remains were of members of the ANC, its military wing uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) and the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) who had to flee the country from the apartheid government that had targeted them for challenging racial oppression.
They were:
Ramaphosa said the country needed to know the names of and appreciate the contributions made by these freedom fighters.
Some of them are well-known such as former ANC secretary-general adv Duma Nokwe, who was a prominent voice on the continent and around the world in support of democracy, said Ramaphosa.
“It is perhaps a sign of his esteemed place in the history of the liberation movement that his remains were exhumed still wearing the ANC scarf in which he was buried in Lusaka in 1978.
“John Nyathi Pokela was chairman of the [PAC] who spent more than a decade on Robben Island for his activities as a member of the Azanian People's Liberation Army, then known as Poqo. He is remembered for the vital role he played in forging unity within the PAC. He passed away in Harare in 1985.”
Another prominent leader was Edwin Letsholo Makoti who was the founding member and secretary for publicity and information in the PAC central committee when he died in Harare in 1989.
“We all know the name of Florence Mophosho, a stalwart of the struggle who is remembered for her commitment, sacrifice and fiery spirit. She was a great leader of our movement and a pioneer in the struggle for women’s rights. She helped us understand that no society can be free until its women are free.”
Another brave figure was Basil February, a member of the Luthuli detachment of MK who was killed in action in the then-Rhodesia (Zimbabwe) in 1967.
“We also welcome home the remains of Todd Matshikiza, a composer, musician and writer of great renown and achievement. His music and his writing earned him much acclaim, but it also earned him the ire of the apartheid state, which banned many of his works and forced upon him years of exile.”
Matshikiza died in Lusaka in 1968.
“I ask that we read out the names of these patriots for all our people to know them. Their names will forever be inscribed here at the Wall of Names in Freedom Park so that we may never forget. Any nation that values its freedom holds its liberation heroes and heroines in high regard.”
Ramaphosa said the government was making every effort to preserve the country's liberation heritage. “To do so, we must honour all those who authored this history by taking part in the struggle to free our country. This we must continue to do because our freedom can never be taken for granted,” he said.
“We must continue to honour those men and women whose love for their country and its people motivated them to sacrifice their lives for freedom.”
