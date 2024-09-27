Politics

WATCH | ‘I will not abandon you’: Brink vows to provide effective opposition after his removal

27 September 2024 - 11:50
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink was ousted in a motion of no confidence on Thursday.
Former Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink was ousted in a motion of no confidence on Thursday.
Image: Cilliers Brink/ X

Former Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink has committed to being part of an effective opposition after being removed from his position on Thursday.

Brink was voted out in a motion of no confidence by the ANC, EFF, ActionSA, PA and other minority parties which saw 120 council members voting to remove him and 87 voting against.

“To the residents of Tshwane, I want to tell you I will not abandon you and the DA will not abandon you. We are staying in the city. In these difficult circumstances we will play the role of an effective opposition. That is my commitment to you,” he said.

In an interview after his removal Brink expressed disappointment.

“I will look at three things in particular. They can't screw up what we have done on Hammanskraal water; we'll keep a close eye on that and ensuring the people of Hammanskraal get clean water in their taps and knock out the water tanker business.

“The second important thing is we are going to make sure they don't bully or go after senior officials who are not politically aligned. Third, we'll make sure the disciplinary processes regarding the five Rooiwal officials who are close to the ANC are not withdrawn,” he said in an interview with eNCA.

“We have a significant role to play to make sure the city doesn't collapse. It is baffling what the ANC has done here; these are clearly the anti-government of national unity (GNU) forces. These are the people who don't want the GNU to succeed and they seem to hold the balance of power in the ANC in Gauteng.

“They don't have a clear plan but they are going to depend on the EFF and that's a bad sign for the city. Our job is to make sure they don't cause damage and we'll meet them in 2026.”

Asked whether he would consider working with the ANC in the mayoral committee in Tshwane, he was certain the ANC would not want to work with the DA.

“It's bizarre that the ANC, despite repeated attempts to get them to withdraw the motion of no confidence, would behave in the way they did and suddenly want to work with us. Was what they said in council true or not? If it's not true, why did they go ahead with the motion of no confidence despite repeated attempts to persuade them not to do so?

“I have not had any gesture of good faith from the ANC. They looked happy with the EFF and ActionSA. I'm not sure what the future holds for the city but we will act in the best interest of residents. It's not about me; it's about the residents of Tshwane and having a functioning metro.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | Motion of no confidence in Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink

Political parties in the City of Tshwane council are set to vote on a motion of no confidence against mayor Cilliers Brink on Thursday.
Politics
1 day ago

LISTEN | DA's Cilliers Brink removed as Tshwane mayor

The ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence was passed on Thursday.
Politics
1 day ago

ANC and ActionSA still discussing who should take Tshwane mayoral chain

It appears the ANC has agreed to give ActionSA the mayoral chain while the ANC gets the speaker
Politics
1 day ago

ANC Tshwane gets Luthuli House nod to remove DA's Brink as mayor

The ANC in Tshwane has confirmed it has received the go-ahead to remove DA mayor Cilliers Brink in a motion of no confidence on Thursday.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 471 public servants on paid suspension, defence force employee paid for five ... Politics
  2. NPA won't budge as EFF again calls for removal of Chaskalson and Pretorius Politics
  3. John Hlophe barred from upcoming JSC interviews Politics
  4. KZN-Mozambique anti-crime barrier due for completion 'in a few months' Politics
  5. WATCH | ‘I will not abandon you’: Brink vows to provide effective opposition ... Politics

Latest Videos

Go With God, Crispy - Maggie Smith (Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, 1993)
Professor McGonagall Protects Hogwarts | Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows ...