President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday officiating over the repatriation and restitution homecoming ceremony of South African freedom fighters who passed away in Zambia and Zimbabwe during the apartheid era.
The ceremony is taking place at Freedom Park in Tshwane.
In commemorating 30 years of democracy, sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie and defence minister Angie Motshekga on Wednesday afternoon received the remains of 42 former liberation fighters who lost their lives while in exile.
A further seven bodies are expected to be returned after undergoing DNA testing.
WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa officiates repatriation ceremony of apartheid freedom fighters
Courtesy of SABC
