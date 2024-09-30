Politics

Gauteng government pays R3.8bn instalment for e-toll system, road users will not be refunded

30 September 2024 - 15:00
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gauteng finance MEC Lebogang Maile said R3.8bn was paid on Monday in contribution to the e-toll debt.
Gauteng finance MEC Lebogang Maile said R3.8bn was paid on Monday in contribution to the e-toll debt.
Image: X/@LebogangMaile1

The Gauteng government has begun servicing its debt for the now-defunct e-toll system.

The highly opposed system was shut down in April, leaving the provincial government in debt, including accumulative interest, to the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral). 

Gauteng finance MEC Lebogang Maile told journalists on Monday paying off the historical debts would happen over five equal instalments over the next five years, including interest.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced in the 2022 medium-term budget policy statement that resolving the funding issue of e-tolls would require a 30% contribution from the Gauteng government to settle Sanral's debt. The national government would cover the remaining 70%.

Gauteng's debt totals R20bn.

The first instalment of R3.8bn, which includes a maintenance portion of R546m, was paid on Monday.

WATCH | Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile provides update on e-toll debt

Gauteng finance and economic development MEC Lebogang Maile is on Monday providing feedback on e-toll debt.
Politics
1 day ago

“The province will need to allocate a substantial amount of funds each year for the next five years to meet the repayment obligations,” Maile said.

“We are working with revenue collecting departments to identify alternative sources of revenue to ensure frontline services remain uncompromised while safeguarding essential social services for vulnerable members of society and maintaining the provision of basic services.”

He said provincial departments and entities should also explore alternative sources of funding to make up for the constrained revenue streams.

There were no plans for a loan and the annual budget would source the money from three revenue streams.

“Every year we do a budget and there are streams [of revenue]. The first stream is called the equitable share — which is money that goes to provinces from the national government, based on set criteria. The second is conditional grants for roads or building houses — there are grants meant for that. Then there is our own revenue, which is money we raise.

“When we do the budget we allocate where the money goes, we assess the shortfalls and look at what is urgent. We didn’t borrow money and we won’t borrow money,” he said.

Regarding people who paid their e-toll bills in the past, Maile said they would not be refunded as the payments were made lawfully.

“When people were paying for e-tolls it was legal as they were using the service. They will not be paid back because it was not illegal and their money was not collected illegally.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Announcement will be made on historical debt: Chikunga as e-tolls are switched off

As Gauteng motorists rejoice over the official switching off of e-tolls from Friday, questions linger about the issue of historical debt many ...
News
5 months ago

Sorry about e-tolls, we could have done better: transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga

Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has admitted the government could have “done things differently” with regards to the controversial e-tolls ...
News
5 months ago

E-toll bills may be scrapped but your e-toll tag will still be of use, says Outa

It is likely that outstanding Gauteng e-toll debts will be scrapped once the gantries are switched off on April 12 with the convenient e-tags ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I find this behaviour despicable' — Tshwane city manager reprimands employees ... Politics
  2. MK Party asks chief justice to postpone JSC interviews until court's final ... Politics
  3. 'Lie-sufi' vs 'dictator Zille' clash over Tshwane mayorship Politics
  4. Find those behind ‘senseless’ battery-throwing act that killed PMB woman, says ... Politics
  5. ‘She demonstrated leadership’: Rise Mzansi on KZN leader Hlongwane-Mhlongo's ... Politics

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep65 | Haval Jolion Pro, VW Polo Life, Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe, ...
SA Fashion Week: “Modest” and “Mindful” - but how did Mzansi’s fashionistas ...