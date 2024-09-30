Home affairs' digital transformation to curb fraud, provide efficient service

Over time, the documents will also be made available in digital format on the client’s secure online profile and in the wallet app on their phone.
In an effort to restore the integrity of national security, Schreiber said using the same biometric technology that secures smartphones, online banking and other critical platforms, the automated risk engine will be able to identify and prevent attempts at identity fraud.
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber has announced a five-year strategic vision to turn his department into a digital-first department during the 2024-2029 term of office.
The new approach, called “Home Affairs @ home”, envisions an “ambitious new future” where no one has to visit a home affairs office in-person to access routine services.
“Instead, our vision directs that over the next five years, all the department’s services must become fully automated, digitised and offered online at the fingertips of our clients from the comfort of their homes,” said Schreiber.
“Civic services clients in need of routine civic services — such as obtaining or replacing an ID, passport or certificate — must be able to apply online through a secure platform linked to their unique biometrics, in the same way banks and the South African Revenue Service verify transactions.”
Schreiber said the application will be processed through an automated risk engine that only requires human intervention in cases where anomalies are detected. All other cases will be processed automatically, digitally and securely.
Once an application is complete, the ID, passport or other enabling document would be shipped directly to the door of the client, regardless of whether they live in South Africa or abroad, as is done in the case of bank cards and vehicle licences.
Over time, the documents will also be made available in digital format on the client’s secure online profile and in the wallet app on their phone.
On immigration services, the minister said instead of endless paperwork and manual processes, travellers who want to visit South Africa will be required to register a profile on the secure online platform to submit an application for electronic travel authorisation (ETA).
“The application must be adjudicated instantly, only requiring human intervention if an anomaly is detected by the machine. As part of the ETA application process, travellers will be required to provide their biometrics to home affairs.
“Over time the system will replace paper-based visas by issuing the traveller with a unique digital code linked to their passport information.”
Once they arrive at a South African port of entry, travellers will be required to scan their ETA code and provide another copy of their biometric information, which will be verified against their passport and the information provided at the time of application.
Visitors who want to extend their stay or modify their status will be able to submit applications through the same secure online platform for instant adjudication.
In an effort to restore the integrity of national security, Schreiber said using the same biometric technology that secures smartphones, online banking and other critical platforms, the automated risk engine will be able to identify and prevent attempts at identity fraud.
‘Those who violate our laws better watch out’: Schreiber on crackdown on undocumented foreigners
Using the latest machine learning technology, the risk engine will instantly detect fraudulent documents, or documents that have been reused in multiple applications. Before issuing an outcome, it will also cross-reference all applications for visas against domestic and international criminal and other databases.
By integrating biometric information, local and global databases, and travel authorisation with the movement control system at all ports of entry under the Border Management Authority, the risk engine will notify immigration officials in real time whenever a traveller has failed to exit the country by the time their authorisation has expired.
This will make it impossible for travellers who overstay to evade detection, while providing biometric information on all foreigners in the country to enable instant verification of their status.
“Through the implementation of the vision over the next five years, we aim to enable everyone with an internet connection to access home affairs services online, and it will transform every library and community centre equipped with an internet connection into a virtual home affairs office.
“While we undertake the process of digital transformation, the reforms will also be supplemented by the rapid advancement of existing partnerships with accredited banks and retailers to expand the footprint of home affairs across the length and breadth of the country without incurring the costs and delays of investing in new brick and mortar buildings.”
