Politics

‘She demonstrated leadership’: Rise Mzansi on KZN leader Hlongwane-Mhlongo's resignation

30 September 2024 - 16:19 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
KwaZulu-Natal's Rise Mzansi leader Nonkululeko Hlongwane-Mhlongo has resigned from her position. File photo.
KwaZulu-Natal's Rise Mzansi leader Nonkululeko Hlongwane-Mhlongo has resigned from her position. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Rise Mzansi has applauded the leadership skills of Nonkululeko Hlongwane-Mhlongo, who has resigned as the party's leader in KwaZulu-Natal four months after the May national and provincial elections.

Hlongwane-Mhlongo was a premier candidate for KwaZulu-Natal in the elections. The newly formed party, contesting an election in the province for the first time, received 4,262 votes (0.12% of the vote). 

Party spokesperson Gugu Ndima told TimesLIVE Hlongwane-Mhlongo had resigned as a provincial convener and member of the national leadership collective last week. She publicly announced her exit from the party at the weekend. 

“We received her resignation just about a week ago, and we accepted it as a party. She has demonstrated leadership skills and integrity throughout the campaign. She has made great contributions to the Rise Mzansi ecosystem. In terms of her continuing membership, we have not had a resignation [from her] as a member,” Ndima said. 

Hlongwane-Mhlongo said while she had resigned from her positions her views on the importance of active citizenship across age, class and race remained.

Rise Mzansi sounds alarm after Mchunu reveals police lost 371 firearms in six months

Of the 371 missing firearms, 350 were pistols, 12 R5 rifles, five R1 rifles and four shotguns.
Politics
5 days ago

“This past year has been nothing short of transformational, not just on a personal level but for this country that we all are committed to making safe, prosperous, equal and united. The new leaders we speak about who embody our values — which are freedom, equality, integrity, solidarity and justice — do not live outside us. It must always begin with us,” she said.

“The people must be supported, and the people shall govern, and it is on this understanding that I tendered my resignation as a member of the national leadership collective and as the Rise Mzansi provincial convener in KwaZulu-Natal. It's imperative that we remain united in our pursuit of a just and equitable society.

“Let us harness the lessons learnt from this past year and adapt, ensuring we always listen to the voices of those we serve. The road may be long but it is one that is worth travelling together.” 

Hlongwane-Mhlongo said she had no bad blood with the party despite stepping down. 

“As I move forward into new endeavours, I carry with me the spirit of Rise Mzansi and the shared dream of an inclusive South Africa. I sincerely wish the party and all its members the best in your future endeavours. May you continue to uplift and empower every community, championing the rights and dignity of all South Africans.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Lie-sufi' vs 'dictator Zille' clash over Tshwane mayorship

The ANC's push against the DA in Gauteng continues as premier Panyaza Lesufi goes head-to-head with DA federal council chair Helen Zille after ...
Politics
1 day ago

No guard for the guardians in SA’s seventh parliament

Some 100 days after it was constituted, South Africa’s seventh democratic parliament has no structures in place to oversee the conduct of spooks and ...
News
2 days ago

Rise Mzansi takes its fight to the Durban streets

The party’s list of demands includes sufficient and safe water supply, more jobs in the water sector and the scrapping of state’s 35-year age bracket ...
Politics
4 months ago

Rise Mzansi marches in Durban over water crisis

Rise Mzansi KwaZulu-Natal premier candidate Nonkululeko Hlongwane says the party will not work with the ANC should it dip below 50% in the May 29 ...
Politics
4 months ago

A year on ... Rise Mzansi's Songezo Zibi looks back, and ahead

The party will not be part of a coalition that will not stick to a deal for five years — 'this business of in and out of coalitions is a no'
Politics
5 months ago

Rise Mzansi's Phakama KZN plan promises 400,000 jobs in five years

According to Hlongwane-Mhlongo, KZN is riddled with corruption, led by thieves who stole Covid-19 funds and food parcels
Politics
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I find this behaviour despicable' — Tshwane city manager reprimands employees ... Politics
  2. MK Party asks chief justice to postpone JSC interviews until court's final ... Politics
  3. 'Lie-sufi' vs 'dictator Zille' clash over Tshwane mayorship Politics
  4. Find those behind ‘senseless’ battery-throwing act that killed PMB woman, says ... Politics
  5. ‘She demonstrated leadership’: Rise Mzansi on KZN leader Hlongwane-Mhlongo's ... Politics

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep65 | Haval Jolion Pro, VW Polo Life, Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe, ...
SA Fashion Week: “Modest” and “Mindful” - but how did Mzansi’s fashionistas ...