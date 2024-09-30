“This past year has been nothing short of transformational, not just on a personal level but for this country that we all are committed to making safe, prosperous, equal and united. The new leaders we speak about who embody our values — which are freedom, equality, integrity, solidarity and justice — do not live outside us. It must always begin with us,” she said.
“The people must be supported, and the people shall govern, and it is on this understanding that I tendered my resignation as a member of the national leadership collective and as the Rise Mzansi provincial convener in KwaZulu-Natal. It's imperative that we remain united in our pursuit of a just and equitable society.
“Let us harness the lessons learnt from this past year and adapt, ensuring we always listen to the voices of those we serve. The road may be long but it is one that is worth travelling together.”
Hlongwane-Mhlongo said she had no bad blood with the party despite stepping down.
“As I move forward into new endeavours, I carry with me the spirit of Rise Mzansi and the shared dream of an inclusive South Africa. I sincerely wish the party and all its members the best in your future endeavours. May you continue to uplift and empower every community, championing the rights and dignity of all South Africans.”
TimesLIVE
‘She demonstrated leadership’: Rise Mzansi on KZN leader Hlongwane-Mhlongo's resignation
Image: Supplied
Rise Mzansi has applauded the leadership skills of Nonkululeko Hlongwane-Mhlongo, who has resigned as the party's leader in KwaZulu-Natal four months after the May national and provincial elections.
Hlongwane-Mhlongo was a premier candidate for KwaZulu-Natal in the elections. The newly formed party, contesting an election in the province for the first time, received 4,262 votes (0.12% of the vote).
Party spokesperson Gugu Ndima told TimesLIVE Hlongwane-Mhlongo had resigned as a provincial convener and member of the national leadership collective last week. She publicly announced her exit from the party at the weekend.
“We received her resignation just about a week ago, and we accepted it as a party. She has demonstrated leadership skills and integrity throughout the campaign. She has made great contributions to the Rise Mzansi ecosystem. In terms of her continuing membership, we have not had a resignation [from her] as a member,” Ndima said.
Hlongwane-Mhlongo said while she had resigned from her positions her views on the importance of active citizenship across age, class and race remained.
Rise Mzansi sounds alarm after Mchunu reveals police lost 371 firearms in six months
“This past year has been nothing short of transformational, not just on a personal level but for this country that we all are committed to making safe, prosperous, equal and united. The new leaders we speak about who embody our values — which are freedom, equality, integrity, solidarity and justice — do not live outside us. It must always begin with us,” she said.
“The people must be supported, and the people shall govern, and it is on this understanding that I tendered my resignation as a member of the national leadership collective and as the Rise Mzansi provincial convener in KwaZulu-Natal. It's imperative that we remain united in our pursuit of a just and equitable society.
“Let us harness the lessons learnt from this past year and adapt, ensuring we always listen to the voices of those we serve. The road may be long but it is one that is worth travelling together.”
Hlongwane-Mhlongo said she had no bad blood with the party despite stepping down.
“As I move forward into new endeavours, I carry with me the spirit of Rise Mzansi and the shared dream of an inclusive South Africa. I sincerely wish the party and all its members the best in your future endeavours. May you continue to uplift and empower every community, championing the rights and dignity of all South Africans.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
'Lie-sufi' vs 'dictator Zille' clash over Tshwane mayorship
No guard for the guardians in SA’s seventh parliament
Rise Mzansi takes its fight to the Durban streets
Rise Mzansi marches in Durban over water crisis
A year on ... Rise Mzansi's Songezo Zibi looks back, and ahead
Rise Mzansi's Phakama KZN plan promises 400,000 jobs in five years
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos