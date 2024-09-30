Gauteng finance and economic development MEC Lebogang Maile is on Monday providing feedback on e-toll debt.
In October 2022, finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced the end of e-tolls. In January 2023 Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi announced R6.9bn would be refunded to those who had paid e-tolls, a statement on which he has since backtracked.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile provides update on e-toll debt
Courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
