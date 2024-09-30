Politics

WATCH | Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile provides update on e-toll debt

30 September 2024 - 11:10 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

Gauteng finance and economic development MEC Lebogang Maile is on Monday providing feedback on e-toll debt.

In October 2022, finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced the end of e-tolls. In January 2023 Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi announced R6.9bn would be refunded to those who had paid e-tolls, a statement on which he has since backtracked.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

E-toll bills may be scrapped but your e-toll tag will still be of use, says Outa

It is likely that outstanding Gauteng e-toll debts will be scrapped once the gantries are switched off on April 12 with the convenient e-tags ...
News
5 months ago

Outa says it will defend motorists against e-toll debt

Treasury official’s remarks on recovering debt show it has gone back on its word, says CEO Wayne Duvenage.
Motoring
7 months ago

Gauteng government to borrow cash to pay R12bn e-toll debt in instalments

Details of how much the province will pay and the time-frame are to be revealed in the Gauteng budget.
Politics
7 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I find this behaviour despicable' — Tshwane city manager reprimands employees ... Politics
  2. MK Party asks chief justice to postpone JSC interviews until court's final ... Politics
  3. 'Lie-sufi' vs 'dictator Zille' clash over Tshwane mayorship Politics
  4. Find those behind ‘senseless’ battery-throwing act that killed PMB woman, says ... Politics
  5. ‘She demonstrated leadership’: Rise Mzansi on KZN leader Hlongwane-Mhlongo's ... Politics

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep65 | Haval Jolion Pro, VW Polo Life, Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe, ...
SA Fashion Week: “Modest” and “Mindful” - but how did Mzansi’s fashionistas ...