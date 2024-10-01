Politics

Find those behind ‘senseless’ battery-throwing act that killed PMB woman, says premier Thami Ntuli

01 October 2024 - 13:29 By TIMESLIVE
Pietermaritzburg businesswoman Madhu Bunwarie died when a battery thrown off a bridge on the N3 crashed through the windscreen of a car in which she was travelling and struck her on the head. She is believed to have died instantly.
Image: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli has condemned a “reckless and senseless act” in which a battery flung off a bridge on the N3 claimed the life of a Pietermaritzburg businesswoman on Sunday. 

On Tuesday Ntuli said he was saddened by the death of Madhu Bunwarie, “a cherished mother and pillar of her family”.

Her life was cruelly cut short when a car battery, “carelessly thrown from a bridge near The Pavilion shopping centre”, struck her vehicle while she was returning from a funeral.

“This appalling act of mischief and criminal recklessness has not only robbed a family of a beloved mother but it has shaken the entire KwaZulu-Natal community. We cannot and will not tolerate such inhumane and cowardly behaviour that brings untold pain and trauma to innocent people,” he said.

Ntuli called for police to intensify efforts in apprehending the individuals responsible.

“We need justice, not only for Mrs Bunwarie but for all victims of violence and reckless criminality in our province.

“I have instructed the department of community safety and liaison to work closely with the police to increase police visibility and patrols in high-risk areas, particularly near bridges along major highways. We must ensure incidents like these are prevented at all costs. The safety of our people is non-negotiable.

“Additional security measures, including the installation of surveillance cameras and heightened monitoring of bridges, will be explored urgently to deter such cowardly acts of violence.”

Ntuli called on the public to be vigilant, report suspicious activity and “stand united against those who seek to disrupt the peace and security of our province”.

A KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson said a case of culpable homicide was being investigated after the 61-year-old woman sustained head injuries while travelling westbound on the N3. Her husband Shakti was driving and she was the front-seat passenger. Two other relatives were in the car. 

Bunwarie's funeral will be held in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

