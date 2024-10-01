The renaming proposal fails to benefit the community. “As ActionSA we will lobby all political parties in the city to vote against this proposal as we believe it offers no benefits to the residents of our city.”
Renaming Sandton Drive shows tone-deaf administration, says ActionSA
ActionSA is opposed to the City of Johannesburg's proposal to rename Sandton Drive Leila Khaled Drive.
This initiative, announced on September 18, has sparked significant debate among residents and political parties.
ActionSA Gauteng chairperson Funzi Ngobeni urged residents to engage in the discussion by submitting their comments.
“ActionSA opposes the city's proposed renaming Sandton Drive and encourages residents to exercise their rights by sending comments and inputs about this matter,” said Ngobeni.
Ngobeni said “Sandton Drive” is a diverse and unified name.
"‘Sandton Drive’ is a perfectly neutral and unifying name and a perfectly appropriate name for a heterogeneous and cosmopolitan society such as Johannesburg.”
ZIMASA MATIWANE | Leila Khaled’s name belongs in South Africa
