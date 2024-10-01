Politics

Renaming Sandton Drive shows tone-deaf administration, says ActionSA

01 October 2024 - 11:37
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
ActionSA Gauteng chair Funzi Ngobeni says renaming Sandton Drive is tone-deaf. File photo.
Image: Supplied

ActionSA is opposed to the City of Johannesburg's proposal to rename Sandton Drive Leila Khaled Drive.

This initiative, announced on September 18, has sparked significant debate among residents and political parties.

ActionSA Gauteng chairperson Funzi Ngobeni urged residents to engage in the discussion by submitting their comments.

“ActionSA opposes the city's proposed renaming Sandton Drive and encourages residents to exercise their rights by sending comments and inputs about this matter,” said Ngobeni.

Ngobeni said “Sandton Drive” is a diverse and unified name.

"‘Sandton Drive’ is a perfectly neutral and unifying name and a perfectly appropriate name for a heterogeneous and cosmopolitan society such as Johannesburg.”

ZIMASA MATIWANE | Leila Khaled’s name belongs in South Africa

Her courage is equivalent to that of the heroes whose blood liberated this nation
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

The renaming proposal fails to benefit the community. “As ActionSA we will lobby all political parties in the city to vote against this proposal as we believe it offers no benefits to the residents of our city.”

The proposal to rename the drive after Khaled, a Palestinian militant known for her role in plane hijackings in the late 1960s, has raised concerns about the appropriateness of honouring an international figure over local heroes.

“The renaming of public landmarks to reinforce the city’s heritage is well and good, as it honours those who have played a significant role in our history and strengthens our collective identity,” said Ngobeni.

“However, the city is faced with many challenges in service delivery failures — crippling water shortages, rampant unemployment, severe housing shortages, crumbling infrastructure and rising crime rates. Diverting our attention and scarce resources to renaming a street that is not even offensive to anyone will be a demonstration of a tone-deaf administration.

Recent reports from City Power refer to 81,000 street lights that are not working in the municipality. In addition, an average of 1,000 potholes are reported to the city each week, but only about 4,500 potholes are fixed each month. It is crucial that such road projects are prioritised to ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents.

The council has not made a decision regarding the renaming proposal and will consider feedback from the public.

Details regarding the proposal can be inspected at the arts, culture and heritage directorate in Newtown during office hours. The city has invited submissions related to this matter to be sent within 28 days of the notice’s publication.

TimesLIVE

JUSTICE MALALA | Mashaba jumped into bed with ANC without knowing who will be mayor of Tshwane

The ActionSA leader will regret his decision to support the ANC in its ouster of Cilliers Brink from the mayorship
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

HERMAN MASHABA | Every party working with the DA finds the experience destructive

It seems like loyalty is a one-way street for the DA and their supporters, writes ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba.
Ideas
1 week ago

ANC and ActionSA still discussing who should take Tshwane mayoral chain

It appears the ANC has agreed to give ActionSA the mayoral chain while the ANC gets the speaker
Politics
5 days ago

JONATHAN JANSEN | Winnie Mandela Drive: we’ve been down this (potholed) road before

It is clear the black nationalists running our country are no different from the white nationalists who also ruined SA
Opinion & Analysis
11 months ago

EDITORIAL | Winnie Mandela Drive must not be named in vain

Renaming a road or a structure after a struggle hero is just the start, it must be maintained and cared for in a way befitting that hero
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago
